CLINTON — They're from the classes of 1925, 1929, 1930, 1941, 1953, 1970, 1990 and 1998. They've broken gender and race barriers, made names for themselves professionally, and served the Clinton community and their country.
The 2020 Clinton High School Hall of Honor inductees gathered at CHS on Friday — a year after they were named — and received their awards in front of a reduced, COVID-restricted audience in Vernon Cook Theater.
Actor Andy Grotelueschen thanked the Hall of Honor Committee virtually from a large screen on the Vernon Cook stage, a stage that nurtured him as he developed acting skills that have led him to television, movies and the stage.
"I'm humbled. I'm honored," Grotelueschen said.
Grotelueschen enjoyed his theater experience at CHS "not because I wanted to be a star," but because he and his friends enjoyed working together to make something new. From building sets to making costumes, running lighting and handling makeup and props, the students worked together to make the product.
"It was a beautiful collaboration," said Grotelueschen. Life is like that. You can't do it alone, he said.
Though Grotelueschen couldn't be in Clinton, his parents and sister were there to accept his award. "So hug my family for me," Grotelueschen said. "If you're vaccinated."
Joan Beck didn't have friends when she attended CHS, her daughter Melinda Beck Neger said Friday. But Beck found she was good at asking questions, and she found a place working on the CHS yearbook.
She attended Northwestern University, where she met her husband on a blind date. That was in 1941, and many college men headed to war after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.
That may have opened the opportunity for her mother, said Neger. Beck became the first woman editor in chief for Northwestern's college paper.
After college, Beck became a reporter for the Chicago Tribune at a time when most reporters were men. "She loved every minute of it," said Beck.
When Beck had children, she asked to work from home. The editors knew how good she was and agreed to the proposal, said Neger. Unlike working from home in 2020, Beck typed her stories on a typewriter and drove them to the Tribune office. Uploading was not a thing.
Beck wrote a childcare column, and Neger wasn't thrilled at the time to be the subject of her mother's columns. Her columns were syndicated and read in more than 100 newspapers, and her research into child development led to a cartoon series for children and a couple of parenting books.
Beck eventually became the first woman on the Tribune's editorial board, and expanded her column to address education, politics and science, Neger said. Beck blasted rising health-care costs, cigarettes and sexism.
"My mother loved to stir up controversy," Neger said. She wrote a column criticizing rap music for encouraging violence against women.
As Neger grew and followed her mother into journalism, the Wall Street Journal columnist grew to appreciate her mother's accomplishments. "I was really in awe how she had broken all these barriers."
Lynn Toney accepted the Hall of Honor award for her grandfather, Charles Toney. "My grandfather was an overachiever," she said. Charles Toney was a good student and a good athlete. He played football, wrestled and was on the swim team.
Some teams forfeited because they didn't want to swim with an African-American, Lynn said.
Charles studied chemistry at St. Ambrose, but he graduated high school during the Great Depression, and needed a job. Eventually he made his way to Davenport, where Lynn's father was born.
As a John Deere employee, Charles badgered management to allow him to attend welding school, Lynn said. He became the first African-American welder in Iowa or Illinois.
"He always knew there were better things ahead," Lynn said of her grandfather. He was not afraid to take risks.
In the 1940s, Charles because a prominent activist. He and has wife started an African-American magazine in the Quad-Cities, telling the stories of people that other newspapers wouldn't write about.
Lynn said her grandfather used to brag that they did it first; The magazine Ebony didn't come out until a couple years later.
Falling advertising revenue during the war caused the magazine to fold.
One day Charles and his wife stopped for ice cream after a movie, Lynn said. The waitress wouldn't serve the African-American couple despite Charles' lecture about how that violated his civil rights. He sued the shop and won.
It wasn't the last time Charles fought for African-American rights. He was in Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. and flew King to Davenport on the John Deere jet in 1965, Lynn said.
Charles became the director of affirmative action for John Deere and recruited hundreds of minorities to the company, said Lynn. He sued for housing discrimination when minorities were denied homes.
An avid golfer, Charles tried to join a local country club at the insistence of his John Deere colleagues. He was denied a membership until John Deere threatened to leave the club.
Charles belonged to several golf clubs in Iowa, Lynn said, and made three holes in one in his life.
For the first 10 years of her life, Kim Jackson knew Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson only as the aunt who made the children clean house when she visited her sister, Jackson's grandmother. "I didn't realize what her great accomplishments were," Jackson said.
Johnson was born in Gravity. "She did not want to stay on the farm," said Jackson. She loved learning.
Johnson believed people should be the best they could be and not let obstacles stop them. That's the way she lived.
Johnson was required to take a swimming class at the University of Iowa while attending school there, but she wasn't allowed to swim with the white students, so she had to practice at 5 a.m.
That wasn't a problem for Aunt Lulu, Jackson said. "She's a farm girl." She was used to being up early.
Aunt Lulu did what she was allowed to do, Jackson said. Though she was allowed to attend college in Iowa, she couldn't teach at the University of Iowa. She went south and taught at African-American colleges such as Florida A & M, West Virginia State College and Cheyney University in Pennsylvania.
Johnson was always an advocate for women and African-Americans, Jackson said. She was very smart and earned plenty of scholarships to pay for her education.
Johnson remembers traveling to Aunt Lulu's house for Christmas in July. A fox hunt went right through Jackson's yard. "It was the first time I've ever seen a fox hunt," Jackson said.
Johnson loved to learn and passed that love on to her family and to the students she taught, Jackson said. She didn't give very many As. "You had to earn that," said Jackson.
"She was very humble. She was a great person. To me, she's Aunt Lulu."
Denise Dudley was comfortable on the CHS stage Friday. An author and business consultant, Dudley is also a keynote speaker.
Dudley was not homecoming queen at CHS. She wasn't one of the popular kids. Being a violinist — evidenced by lugging around a violin-shaped case — probably helped with that.
"I didn't even go to prom," Dudley said. "No one asked me."
Though it hurts not to be popular while in high school, that doesn't matter when it comes to achieving goals as an adult, she said.
"I was kind of an average student except for As in music and art and English," Dudley said. "In English, I excelled."
Her ability to write well led to many promotions, Dudley said. "My writing ability set me apart." She even teaches writing in business settings.
"I owe that 100% to what I learned at Clinton High School," Dudley said.
Her CHS English teacher, Mrs. King, wrote to Dudley when she was named to the Hall of Honor, Dudley said. She remembered Dudley. "You were a thin blond," she said. "You were all business."
The "amazing" teachers and staff at CHS made Dudley's successes possible. She realizes now that she needed to thank a lot of people, many of whom are no longer around. "We all owe something to someone," Dudley said. She advised her listeners to find them and thank them.
Bill Misiewicz accepted the award for Robert Fenlon, who had no relatives who could attend.
Fenlon was 5-foot nothing, Misiewicz said. But she was good at tennis and swimming. She was a CHS Polliwog and a basketball player. She was on the yearbook staff and the dance committee.
Misiewicz said Fenlon's cousin told him that her parents didn't want her to be a doctor. But Fenlon didn't listen to them. She earned a bachelor's degree in science from Iowa State University and a master's in bacteriology from the University of Iowa Medical School. That was the fastest way to become a doctor, her cousin said.
Fenlon did her internship in San Francisco and had a practice in internal medicine there until her death.
"She had some moxie," Misiewicz said. She had a way of making people believe in her. She was not intimidated by titles.
Fenlon pushed for better health care, Misiewicz said, and was a strong advocate for universal healthcare, working with then-Gov. Ronald Reagan on healthcare laws.
She did not have kind words for Sen. Ted Kennedy and legislation he supported, saying it was not the best for patients, Misiewicz said. Fenlon believed insurance costs should be lower and coverage should be higher.
Fenlon died in 1987 and left her estate to an orphanage.
Jeanette Petersen's accomplishments began long before high school and reach into many aspects of life.
While in second grade, Petersen began taking her lesson books home and going over what she learned with her grandfather. He'd never learned to read and write. After a few years with his granddaughter as his teacher, he could do both.
Petersen was a Girl Scout as a child and eventually became a leader for 25 years. She taught Sunday school as a teenager and taught for a quarter century.
Petersen sold ads for the CHS newspaper. That led to a job as a reporter for the Clinton Herald. They'd never hired anyone who hadn't had at least two years of college, Petersen said. But they hired her — at 75 cents per hour.
Petersen began dating one of the printers at the Herald and married him a year later.
She and her husband started Clinton Printing, part time at first, and later full time with their four girls helping.
In 1962, the Petersens began putting out a monthly newspaper for Sarah Harding home. Petersen spent 25 years on the Sarah Harding board and now lives there.
Petersen is also a longtime member of the Women's Club based at the George M. Curtis Mansion. She helped plan the bridal fair and the CHS all-class reunion for any graduate from the 1940s to the 1990s.
The reunion was canceled in 2020, but Petersen said she plans to bring it back this year.
Honoree Wes Golden returned to CHS to teach after leaving it as a 1990 graduate. Though thankful to be in the Hall of Honor, Golden said he didn't feel worthy.
"So many amazing people ... deserve these honors," he said. "When I think about my picture being on a plaque, I'm not sure it should be there."
Golden didn't want to talk about himself. "I'm a pretty boring dude." Instead, he thanked a long list of people who made his accomplishments possible.
"I wouldn't be here to day if it weren't for every single teacher I had," he said.
He remembered a fifth-grade teacher who helped him through his parents' divorce. "She cared for me. I will never forget that."
Middle school is "a kooky time" of life, Golden said, and many teachers during those years impacted his life.
"When I went to high school, I had kind of long hair," said Golden. It may be called a mullet today, but when he was in high school it was long hair.
He wore concert T-shirts for ACDC, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. But his teachers believed in him. From marching band to cross country, from science to industrial arts, Golden learned life lessons from his teachers and peers.
Wayne Guntzel, Golden's physics teacher, became a friend and inspired him to become a science teacher. "I learned from him the love of learning."
Golden, in his military uniform, listed people he has served with and served under who made him what he is. He thanked CHS and his family, neighbors and friends.
Golden wouldn't be anything without the people behind him, he said. "When someone believes in you, it takes you places you otherwise couldn't go."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.