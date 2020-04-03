CLINTON — Sixty-seven years after graduating from Clinton High School, Jeanette Petersen has yet to slow down.
“I just like to keep busy doing things,” Petersen said Wednesday from her home at Sarah Harding Senior Living. “I don’t usually like to sit down and play cards. I’d rather do something useful.”
Petersen is one of eight CHS graduates named to the Hall of Honor for 2020. (Induction ceremonies for the 2020 Hall of Honor, originally set for April 17, have been postponed due to coronavirus policies.)
“I always liked doing things,” said Petersen. “I guess I started out ... in scouts. ... World War II was going on, and on Saturdays we’d take our wagons and go door to door and pick up grease.”
Women saved used cooking grease in coffee cans, said Petersen, and children collected it for the war effort. “We were told they needed it for ammunition.
“In high school I liked doing typing, so I practiced typing every night after school. I had a typewriter at home,” Petersen said. At the end of her junior year through her senior year, Petersen worked in the courthouse for the superintendent of county schools.
“I could have stayed there, typing, but they only paid 75 cents an hour. Clinton Corn paid $1 an hour.” Petersen moved to the higher-paying job.
“I was on a big machine that was a Remington Rand,” Petersen said. An early computer, the machine filled an entire room.
After a couple of months, Petersen left. Entering data all day was too boring. She applied for work at Dairy Pak, and the same night she agreed to work for the company, she saw the Clinton Herald was looking for a reporter.
Petersen had served on the staff of the Clintonian, the CHS newspaper, all four years of high school. “So I liked that,” Petersen said. “The Herald said they probably wouldn’t hire me because I didn’t have any college.”
At first, the Herald turned down Petersen, but later, reconsidered and hired her. “I did get to work at the Herald for four years in the newsroom.”
Three years into her four-year stint, Petersen started dating a Clinton Herald printer and linotype operator by the name of Roger Petersen. After the couple married, they bought a laminating machine and began laminating newspaper articles.
“We always said someday we’d start our own business,” Petersen said. In 1961 the Petersens started Clinton Printing. “I still worked there part time until March 1,” said Petersen. Only a pandemic could keep her from going to work.
Petersen’s three daughters and a son-in-law run the business now, Petersen said. A fourth daughter is a Realtor in Orlando.
A member of the CHS class of 1953, Petersen liked everything about high school. “Everybody knew everybody. We went to sporting events. There were no girls’ sports in those days.
“We started a Deb Club when I was in high school,” Petersen said. “We had a Deb dance every Christmas between Christmas and New Year at Eagle Point Park.”
The Debs charged $2 per person, “and that paid for the band and everything we needed for a dance like that. It was kind of like a prom,” said Petersen, except girls asked boys to the Deb dance.
Petersen was a founding member of the local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in 1954. The sorority is part social and part service, Petersen said. “For the last couple of years we’ve been having a garden down by the river.
“When we started out we were mostly helping the handicapped children,” said Petersen. The women called themselves huggers, and when children crossed the finish line during Special Olympic events, “We’d hug everybody.”
Petersen said she enjoys giving tours. “When I worked at the Herald, they had a lot of tours.” School classes and scout groups visited the newspaper. “Nobody ever wanted to do them, but I liked it, so I gave all the tours the four years that I worked there.”
As a member of the Clinton Women’s Club, Petersen takes people through the George Curtis Mansion, discussing the old home’s history.
“My mom was a member of the Women’s Club, and in the 1970s they were trying to get 100 members,” Petersen remembered. “I said I would join, but I didn’t have much time to work there.” She had four children at home and worked full time.
“I started being pretty active at the Women’s Club, and now my daughters are pretty active at the Women’s Club. I’ve kind of been in charge of the tours for quite a while.
“I’ve also been very active in Wa-tan-ye.” The club is a service group like Rotary and Kiwanis, but for women. Clinton’s chapter began in 1924. The group meets every Tuesday.
Petersen wasn’t able to join Wa-tan-ye when she first wanted to because the club already had two people in each category that Petersen could have qualified for.
“About 1976 they changed their rules and said that they needed more people,” Petersen said. “You still had to be an employed person or have some kind of profession.”
Petersen has held almost every office with Wa-tan-ye, has served as Association president and District Director, she said.
“I’m pretty active in my church,” Petersen said. A member of Zion Lutheran, Petersen has served on the church council and helps with communion and with the free supper the second Sunday of each month.
“I’ve always liked politics, too,” said Petersen. Clinton had a League of Women Voters chapter in the 1950s, but members were required to attend all of the meetings of the city council and board of supervisors and other meetings. It was too much work, so the women left the League and began working for political parties and candidates.
“I started out a Republican, until John Kennedy ran, and I thought he was so good, that I started working for the Democrats,” Petersen said. She hosted a tea at her house for about 40 women during the 1960 election campaign, and Ethyl and Joanne Kennedy attended, she said.
“But then, when Bill Clinton ran for president, I went back to Republican,” Petersen said. She still campaigns, but for candidates, not for parties.
Even when she has to stay home due to a pandemic, Petersen is active. “We keep pretty busy at Sarah Harding doing stuff.”
Residents used to go out to eat once a week, but that’s not possible now that restaurants are closed to dine-in service. So every Saturday night, Sarah Harding has a local restaurant deliver a meal, Petersen said.
“Last week we had Happy Joe’s bring us dinner, and this coming week [it’s] Pizza Ranch.” Rastrelli’s and Cousin’s will deliver the following two weeks.
Sarah Harding residents made hearts to put on the windows and Easter cards to send to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“[We’re] trying to keep ourselves busy,” Petersen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.