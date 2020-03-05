CLINTON — Denise Dudley remembers Clinton as a nice little bustling town. She grew up downtown where her parents owned Brumer-Dudley Jewelers, on Fifth Avenue.
“Even as a kid in grade school, I was forever walking downtown,” Dudley said in February. “I worked in the store as a child, wrapping packages. I always tell my friends I’m good at wrapping tiny little packages.”
Dudley is the co-founder and former CEO of SkillPath Seminars, the world’s largest public seminar company. She is an internationally known business trainer, keynote speaker, coach and consultant and is one of eight Clinton High School graduates who will be inducted into the CHS Hall of Honor April 17.
“My other job, which you would never give a kid now, was taking the deposit to the bank,” said Dudley. “It was so safe there that nobody thought about it.”
Dudley’s memories of Clinton in the 1950s and ‘60s was “kind of like idyllic slices of Americana, Currier and Ives level.”
The jewelry store originally belonged to her grandparents. Brumer Brothers Jeweler’s turned into Brumer Jewelers, “and then my parents bought the store from my grandparents.”
Brumer-Dudley Jewelers “used to be right on Fifth Avenue, and then it got moved over to Second Street by Boegel’s Menswear, but not until after I was gone,” Dudley said.
“So from when I was practically born, any memory I had, my parents already owned a jewelry store.
“At that point Clinton was a safe town, and kids ran all over the place. I went to Jefferson Elementary School, and then I went to Washington Middle School two years, then to Gateway for ninth grade, then to Clinton High School,” Dudley said.
“We lived on Fourth Avenue South, so we lived close to downtown.” Her grandparents lived on Second Avenue South. “I was always going back and forth between my grandparents’s house and my house.
“I remember lightening bugs,” said Dudley. “[We] don’t have them in the West. I remember fireflies so well. I just loved being outside with kids in the dark, and parents calling us home, just yelling out into the neighborhoods.”
Dudley remembers riverfront park and a big, old, round swimming pool. She remembers play areas and floral gardens and picnics at Eagle Point Park.
“I guess what I remember most is out-of-door things.”
Dudley remembers the Mississippi River flooding several times. She was one of the children who would go down to the river to help sandbag, “because everybody did that,” Dudley said.
“They closed the schools, and they went out to shovel sand.” There was a station beneath the Clinton bridge where children held bags while men shoveled sand into them and women made sandwiches.
“The whole town would band together and work to save the town,” Dudley said. “As a child, I had no fear of it, only the excitement of it.”
While Dudley remembered the town as idyllic, the town remembered Dudley as a musical prodigy. Even as recently as 10 years ago, Dudley met people who asked if she’s still playing the violin. “It was just my image.
“I took piano, voice and violin at Mount St. Clare,” said Dudley. “My piano nun was a mean old nun.”
Dudley studied violin at the public school beginning in fifth grade at Jefferson. “I became an accomplished violinist.”
Dudley was concert mistress of the CHS orchestra and string orchestra. She played with the Washington Junior High Orchestra while she was still in elementary school, she said.
By ninth grade, Dudley was playing at the Augustana Symphony Orchestra in Rock Island, Illinois. “I had left the mean old nuns behind, and I had a violin teacher in Davenport.”
When she outgrew that teacher, she studied at the University of Iowa with John Ferrell, second violin with the U of I Stradivary Quartet.
Describing herself as “kind of adventurous,” Dudley said she moved to California immediately after her high school graduation in 1972. “I was going to put myself through college.”
Dudley landed a position in the Sacramento Symphony and played for a season while attending California State University. She didn’t declare a major at CSU, but she took violin, chorus and music theory.
Then Dudley took Psych 101. “I was hooked. I loved it. Just the idea of studying human nature and people and why do we do this and where do we come from?
“I was in love with psychology.” Dudley declared her major and took the subject all the way to a doctorate degree.
“Little by little I got more out of music,” Dudley said. “I stopped playing because I was busy.
“I got away from it, and I think that was a mistake. I think I probably should have kept playing just for the fun of it. I think it would probably bring me some pleasure now.”
At the age of 30, Dudley was chosen clinical director of California’s largest and most prestigious corporation of private psychiatric hospitals, Crestwood Hospitals Inc. Dudley supervised 18 psychiatric hospitals, secured and maintained state contracts and served as editor-in-chief of the corporate magazine.
In 1989, Dudley moved to Kansas City and founded SkillPath Seminars. The company grew into the world’s largest public seminar company, employing 350 full-time employees and recording a gross income of $200 million.
Today Dudley speaks all over the world on topics such as management and supervision skills, leadership, assertiveness, communication, interviewing skills, career readiness skills, business writing, and personal relationships.
Dudley plans to return to Clinton in April for the Hall of Honor induction ceremony and is donating copies of her book, “Work It” to all CHS graduating seniors.
