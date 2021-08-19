CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved two more resolutions Tuesday after holding discussion in closed session.
The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to engage in mediation relating to complaints alleging violation of the city's policy handbook. The city desires to explore all options to resolve the complaints, the resolution says.
The resolution authorized the city attorneys to participate in mediation among involved parties and report back to council. Councilmen Paul Varner and Danny Weller were designated as the city's representatives for mediation subject to final approval by the council, according to the resolution. The resolution passed on a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Brent Brightman voting against the resolution.
The council also authorized the city attorneys to search for special counsel. The resolution passed on a 5-0 vote. A complaint has been received alleging violation of the city employee handbook and an independent investigation and mediation was authorized, the resolution says. Engagement of special counsel to represent the city will be necessary if mediation is not successful, the resolution states. The resolution authorized city attorneys to search for willing and able attorneys to represent the city as special counsel in proceedings dealing with pending complaints involving city employees and city officials.
