FULTON, Ill. — After more than 50 years of existence, a Fulton nursing home is on track to close its doors for good.
Harbor Crest Home’s board and administrator today announced in a press release they are relocating up to 26 of the facility’s 32 residents to a Savanna, Illinois facility and are planning to close Harbor Crest.
Harbor Crest board members made a decision they describe as “clear” and made during rapid communication with regulators, families and staff members.
Harbor Crest Board Secretary Larry Russell told the Clinton Herald today that the expected closure can be blamed on the declining number of residents, the difficulty to attract nurses to work at nursing facilities and the high costs of overtime or hiring an outside staffing agency to cover the worker shortage.
He said projected staffing levels to provide around-the-clock care would be inadequate as early as this week.
He said there currently are 18 staff members at the facility, down from the nearly 30 that had worked there. Six walked off the job when COVID-19 surfaced, citing safety concerns for them or their vulnerable family members.
It also was at that time, in May, when Harbor Crest made the decision to send patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus to Generations, a facility in Rock Island, Illinois. Russell said the facility’s leadership made the right decision to send the patients to Rock Island, and that Harbor Crest has been COVID-free for four months.
He acknowledged COVID-19’s impact did create hardship for the facility but the ongoing lack of staffing, increasing costs, and fewer residents prior to that were combining to create operational difficulties. He also acknowledged questions posed to the board about the leadership provided by Myra Chattic, the home’s administrator for the past 10 years. He said several public meetings were conducted to get to the bottom of what the problems were, but pinpointing a root cause of the home’s problems was like trying to rearrange chairs on a sinking ship.
He said it became apparent that the home, which has a 5 Star rating, would lose that rating and drain its remaining cash reserves if it continues to operate. That led to making sure each resident could find a new home. He said most of Harbor Crest Home’s residents will move en masse to Big Meadows Home in Savanna, which will take up to 26 of Harbor Crest’s residents. Other facilities are available for the remaining residents, he said, pointing to facilities in DeWitt and the Illinois towns of Mount Carroll and Prophetstown that will become home to some Harbor Crest residents.
As for Harbor Crest’s employees, he said the board will strive to make staff members whole regarding all accrued pay and benefits. He expected some of the workers should be able to transfer with the residents to their new locations. Others will be retained at Harbor Crest for the near term.
