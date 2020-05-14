SABULA — Many places across the Gateway area saw record lows over the weekend. Granted, the air was not arctic-like, but because it happened in early May it caused damage to many area crops.
Patrick O’Malley, commercial horticulture field specialist with Iowa State University Extension, said the extent of the potential damage is dependent upon the temperature at each location. He said blooming fruit trees that get hit with 26 degree temperatures may have damage to half of their flowers. He said those trees would still produce but at a lower amount.
He said if temperatures got down to 24 degrees, growers probably lost most, if not all, of the crop. O’Malley said at this time it is still too early to see what damage the cold air did to fruit trees.
Locally, Gravert’s Apple Basket Orchard in Sabula says it may have lost 10 percent of its crop, but is keeping an eye on its fruits and plans to open once it is blossom season.
When it comes to vegetables, O’Malley said growers have not yet planted very many warm-season vegetables outside, such as tomatoes, peppers or melons, that would have been damaged or killed by the freeze.
He added that some early sweet corn was emerging and where the growing tip was out of the ground, there was injury. He said some unharvested asparagus spears were damaged, but any still in the ground will emerge as normal.
Brad Rippey, a USDA meteorologist, added that the cold weather spell over the weekend was unprecedented. He called it the worst late-season cold outbreak in more than five decades, dating to 1966. He said looking at the Upper Mid-West and Great Lakes region as a whole, it is hard to find a cold pattern that was this severe in recent history.
“Back to the early part of April, we started to see a cooler weather pattern setting up,” Rippey said. “And what happened in the atmosphere is we got what we call a block across eastern Canada and the North Atlantic. What was left of the polar vortex started being diverted to the south.”
Rippey said the cold air caused problems for fruit crops across the Great Lakes region and winter wheat in parts of the Great Plains. He said he is watching the corn and soybean crops across Iowa and Illinois.
He mentioned the cooler weather in recent weeks held back emergence. Rippey said that should protect much of the corn crop here in Iowa. He said the state has passed the 90 percent mark of corn being planted, which is unusual and very fast-paced, but he does not anticipate much damage to the corn.
However, soybeans over in Illinois could be in trouble, he said.
“Soybeans doesn’t withstand freezing temperatures nearly as well as corn,” Rippey said. “Those fields may have to be replanted where the freezing temperatures overlapped the emerged soybeans.”
Both Rippey and O’Malley agree that the cold snap should not have any bearing on the consumer. Overall, they said, consumers should not have much to worry about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.