CLINTON — Clinton County District Court Judge Mark Cleve ordered bond remain as set for a Clinton woman facing two felony and two misdemeanor drug charges.
Cleve issued the order in connection with the case filed against Kylie J. Hardy, 23, 710 Eighth Ave. South. Defense attorney Michael Motto filed a motion for reduction of bail Sept. 24. A Clinton County Jail representative confirmed Hardy’s bond is currently set at $35,000. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 17 ordered bond in the case be set at $25,000, cash only. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Sept. 26 ordered bond in a separate case be set at $10,000, cash or surety.
Hardy is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp as an habitual offender, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely clonazepam, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, a serious misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Oct. 8.
