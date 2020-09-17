CLINTON — A Clinton woman is charged with two felony and two misdemeanor drug offenses resulting from a traffic stop earlier this week.
Kylie J. Hardy, 23, 710 Eighth Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a vehicle driving in the 1000 block of South 12th Street. The officer knew the vehicle was associated with Hardy, who did not hold a valid driver’s license. The officer saw the vehicle take off at a high rate of speed after the officer got behind the vehicle.
The officer attempted a traffic stop for reckless driving in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue South. The vehicle failed to stop and continued south in the 300 block of 18th Place, court records state. Hardy made a quick turn into a driveway of a residence in the 200 block of 18th Place. She then fled on foot. The officer pursued Hardy through the yard and garage of the residence. The officer noticed Hardy threw a white purse after they exited a garage. Hardy was taken into custody a short time later. The purse was also located.
The affidavit states that during a probable cause search of the vehicle, an orange pill bottle was located with a gray shoulder bag on the front passenger seat. The bottle contained one orange pill identified as clonazepam and five yellow pills identified as hydrocodone.
The affidavit says during a search of the white purse, officers located a clear plastic bag containing a clear crystallized substance. The substance was consistent with crystal methamphetamine and weighed about 7.2 grams. Officers also located several small plastic bags consistent with the clear plastic bag containing alleged crystal methamphetamine and a scale with a clear crystallized residue consistent with crystal methamphetamine, court records state.
