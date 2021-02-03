CLINTON — A Clinton woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to a felony drug charge.
Kylie J. Hardy, 23, 710 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony. The plea agreement also includes a stipulation to probation revocation in a separate felony case.
The plea is an open plea and the court is not bound by the State’s recommendations, according to the plea agreement. The State may make any sentence recommendation allowable by law, including consecutive sentences of incarceration, the plea agreement says.
Following the guilty plea, the parties agreed to modify Hardy’s conditions of release to allow Hardy to be released to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department with the requirement that she attend and complete recommended treatment, according to the plea agreement.
The plea agreement says at sentencing the State will dismiss one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp as a habitual offender, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a serious misdemeanor, with costs assessed to Hardy.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. March 11.
According to the affidavit, at 7:19 p.m. Sept. 16, an officer saw a vehicle in the 1000 block of South 12th Street. The officer knew the vehicle was associated with Hardy, who did not hold a valid drivers license in Iowa. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed after the officer got behind the vehicle. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle for reckless driving in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue South. The officer activated his lights and sirens.
The vehicle failed to stop and continued south in the 300 block of 18th Place. The vehicle did not have any attached plates.
The vehicle made a quick turn into a driveway at a residence on 18th Place. Hardy was identified as the driver. She fled on foot. The officer pursued Hardy on foot east through the yard and garage of the residence. The officer noticed Hardy threw a white purse after they exited the garage. Hardy was taken into custody. The white purse was also located. Hardy admitted she did not have insurance on the vehicle.
During a search of the purse, officers found a clear plastic bag containing a substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine. The substance weighed 7.2 grams. Officers also located a scale with clear crystalized residue consistent with crystal methamphetamine.
