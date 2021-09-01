CLINTON — A Clinton woman will be incarcerated for up to 10 years on a felony drug charge.
Kylie J. Hardy, 24, 710 Eighth Ave. South, was sentenced Aug. 26 on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony.
District Court Judge Tamra Roberts sentenced Hardy to the 10-year sentence, gave her credit for time served and suspended a $1,370 fine.
According to the affidavit, at 7:19 p.m. Sept. 16, 2020, an officer saw a white vehicle in the 1000 block of South 12th Street. The officer knew the vehicle was associated with Hardy, who did not have a valid Iowa license.
The affidavit states the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed after the officer got behind the vehicle. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle for reckless driving in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue South. He activated his lights and sirens. Hardy failed to stop the vehicle and continued south in the 300 block of 18th Place. The vehicle did not have any license plates, court records state.
Hardy made a quick turn into a driveway in the 200 block of 18th Place. The officer pursued Hardy on foot east through the yard and garage at the residence. Hardy threw a white purse after exiting the garage, the officer noticed. Hardy was taken into custody and the purse she threw was also located.
A Clinton Police Department K9 officer said the K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle. During a search of the white purse Hardy threw during the foot pursuit, officers located a clear plastic bag containing a clear, crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance weighed about 7.2 grams. Officers also located small bags consistent with the clear bag containing the suspected methamphetamine and a scale with clear, crystallized residue consistent with crystal methamphetamine.
Hardy pleaded guilty to the charge in April. One count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Hardy.
Hardy also stipulated to violating probation in a separate case. The Court found Hardy violated the terms of her probation and that her probation should be revoked. Roberts ordered Hardy to serve the term originally imposed. Hardy was ordered to serve a sentence of up to 10 years for one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.