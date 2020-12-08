CLINTON —Clinton County District Court Judge Mark Lawson has denied a Clinton woman's request for bond reduction.
Lawson on Friday ordered bond of Kylie J. Hardy, 23, 710 Eighth Ave. South, to remain as previously set. District Court Judge Mark Cleve ordered bond remain as previously set in September.
Defense attorney Michael Motto filed a motion for reduction of bail in October. Hardy previously had a bond review but since then was evaluated for drug treatment and accepted into a halfway house facility, the motion says. Hardy remains in custody and is unable to attend treatment or begin structured living in a halfway house because she is unable to post bail, Motto states in the motion.
Bond is set at $50,000 cash only, the motion says. Bond is set at $10,000, cash or surety in a separate case, the motion adds.
Probation Officer Scott Filseth filed a letter with the court Dec. 1. The letter states counsel for Hardy and a Unity Point representative who performed a substance abuse evaluation on Hardy contacted Filseth, stating Hardy told them Filseth agreed for her to be released so she could participate in inpatient treatment. This is not true and Filseth has not spoken to Hardy about this since her arrest, he states in the letter. Filseth states that in July, he directed Hardy to enter co-occurring disorder treatment through Bridgeview Mental Health in Clinton. Hardy failed to do this while on street probation, Filseth states in the letter. He adds he had no contact with her after the initial office visit.
The recommendation for bond review remained for bond to remain as previously set in the case, Filseth notes in the letter.
"It is this officer's opinion that Ms. Hardy is now using substance abuse treatment as a way out of jail, not as a way to better herself," Filseth states in the letter.
Hardy is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp as an habitual offender, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely clonazepam, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, also known as vicodin, a serious misdemeanor.
