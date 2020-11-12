WHEATLAND — Rita Hart for Iowa announced Thursday that the campaign will file for a complete recount in all 24 counties in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.
Citing numerous counting and tabulation irregularities over the last week, the campaign said it will deliver to all 24 county auditors, by the end of the day Friday, written filings outlining the request for a recount.
With such a slim margin separating Hart and her Republican challenger, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted, the campaign said in a press release.
"Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation. Given the errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, we are moving forward today with requests for a complete recount of each precinct in the Second Congressional District to make sure all results have been reported accurately. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election."
Last week Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a significant over-reporting error in Jasper County, triggering a county-wide recount. Earlier this week, Pate announced yet another reporting error, this time involving under-reported votes in Lucas County.
The Associated Press said this week that it will not call the race until results are officially certified by the Secretary of State. Iowa law generally requires a party seeking a recount to post a bond, but because the currently understood margin in this race is so narrow, Rita Hart for Iowa will not need to post a bond, Hart's campaign said.
