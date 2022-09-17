CLINTON – A former state senator from Clinton County has been named an Iowa Democratic Party 2022 Hall of Fame award winner.
“These individuals represent the very best of Iowa and our Party,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn. “I’m thrilled to recognize hard-working Iowa Democrats who are fighting every day to make Iowa a better place for us all.”
Among the winners is Rita Hart, of Wheatland, who will receive the Outstanding Leadership award. Hart served in the Iowa Senate and ran for lieutenant governor in 2018 and Iowa’s 2nd Congressional district in 2020. After losing a historically close race for Congress, she took the helm as chairwoman of the Clinton County Democrats.
Other honorees include:
• Outstanding Supporter – Mary Jane Cobb, Des Moines, Polk County. Cobb has served as the executive director of the Iowa State Education Association for over 14 years. She directly manages the organization’s Communications, Government Relations, and Teaching and Learning staff and programs. She is a member of the Education Leadership Initiative Investment Committee and the Central Iowa Labor Coalition of the United Way of Central Iowa.
She has served two terms on the Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee. Her involvement included serving as chair of the Operations Committee and as the chair of the Women’s Caucus. She also served as co-chair of the 2022 IDP State Convention.
• Champion for Iowans – Scott Brennan, Des Moines, Polk County. Brennan got his start in Iowa Democratic politics working for Senator Tom Harkin. Now, Scott serves as the Iowa Democratic Party’s representative on the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee, where he’s been advocating to keep Iowa First in the Nation for 10 years. He has served as the Iowa Democratic Party Chair twice, including during President Obama’s victory in Iowa.
• Outstanding County Chair – Bret Nilles, Marion, Linn County. Nilles was first elected Chair of the Linn County Democrats in 2013, but he’s been working to elect Iowa Democrats to all levels of government for several decades. Nilles also serves on the Marion Civil Rights Commission.
• Outstanding Activists – The Humboldt County Democrats. The Humboldt County Democrats are a small but mighty team of dedicated community leaders who work hard to connect with Iowans in the 4th Congressional District. Since 2016, the Humboldt County Democrats have brought life back into their county party by hosting regular community events. They’ve adopted a needy family during the holidays, expanded a food drive on MLK Day, attempted to bring Afghan refugees to small-town Iowa and proudly support LGBTQIA+ Iowans in the 4th District during Pride.
• Rising Star – David Lee, Ames, Story County. Lee is a senior at Ames High School. Born in South Korea, he moved to Ames at the age of 7. As a Korean American, his identity has been key to understanding the struggles of minorities and becoming an advocate who amplifies the voices of those who seek to share their hidden stories with the world. At Ames High, he leads a student activism and civil rights education club called SACRE. Through SACRE, he has learned that all issues have multiple sides to a story, that it is necessary for students to take interest in their peers’ experiences, and that with a simple idea and a group of dedicated friends, anyone can make a difference in Iowa politics.
The award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Des Moines. Marty Walsh will be the keynote speaker for the event.
