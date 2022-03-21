CLINTON — A former state senator has been selected to serve on Clinton County's gaming board.
The Clinton County Development Association has unanimously approved the selection of Rita Hart of Wheatland to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Alice Schnepel, of DeWitt. Schnepel, who served as a CCDA board member for nearly 25 years, resigned in February due to health concerns.
"She was always faithful to the residents around DeWitt and in the county," CCDA President Les Shields said of Schnepel as he thanked her for serving.
"It's been fun and it's been hard, we've done a lot of rearranging, we've done a lot things and I'm very glad to say that I was part of it," Schnepel told the board at its meeting Wednesday.
Hart will finish out Schnepel's term, which will be completed at the end of this year, and then will be eligible to serve three two-year terms after that. Hart served in the Iowa Senate from 2013-2019, representing District 49.
The CCDA, which has an 11-member board of directors, is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives, according to the CCDA website.
