DEWITT — A First Central State Bank team member recently completed the Iowa Bankers Association’s Consumer Credit School.
Josie Hartman earned the certification during the one-week program in Ankeny. The purpose of the IBA Consumer Credit School is to prepare consumer credit personnel who want to broaden their consumer credit knowledge or who have not been exposed to formal consumer credit education, to serve effectively and profitably as employees.
Hartman is the teller supervisor at First Central State Bank’s Clinton-Lincoln Way location. She has been with First Central State Bank for three years.
First Central’s Gateway Area Market Leader and Senior Vice President Paul Mulholland said this training will create more opportunities for Hartman to assist clients in new ways.
“We’re proud of Josie in achieving this honor,” Mulholland said. “We want to empower our team members with more opportunities to not only expand their knowledge base, but be able to offer the best customer service to our clients.”
A graduate of Western Illinois University, Hartman can help customers open accounts, assist with online banking questions, and work with clients on setting up a plan for a better financial future.
First Central State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in DeWitt, LeClaire, Clinton, Goose Lake and Eldridge.
