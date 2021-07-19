CLINTON — When the pandemic struck in 2020, Josie Hartman began looking for jobs. With few options available, she moved to Clinton and eventually landed a position as a teller at First Central State Bank.
A year later, Hartman has been promoted to Lead Teller and Customer Service Representative at First Central State Bank’s Lincoln Way location. Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, First Central’s Gateway Area Market Leader and Senior Vice President Paul Mulholland said Hartman has continued to grow in her role as a banker.
“The challenges of the past year have been difficult for everyone,” Mulholland said. “Even with having to learn a new position, Josie has been a hard worker with the desire to always want to learn new things.”
Hartman credits a past position in a bakery as a reason for her desire to learn and be a part of a dynamic team environment.
“The people I worked with at the bakery taught me that a group of great people make the job great, no matter what you are doing,” Hartman said. “I always remember to bring that positivity anywhere I go so that I can continue to find great groups of people to work with and help others in the process.”
A graduate of Western Illinois University, Hartman can help customers open accounts, assist with online banking questions, and work with clients on setting up a plan for a better financial future.
