CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing in the Clinton County Satellite office large conference room, 226 11th Street, DeWitt, on Monday.
The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. and people can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 527 420 2329. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join, entering the code 527 420 2329 and then using the password clinton23.
The hearing is to consider the following application:
• Rezoning application 4418 of Hawkeye Solar, requesting a change in the zoning designation for property located in Orange and Olive Townships, Clinton County, Iowa from Prime Agriculture (A-1) to Renewable Energy Overlay (RE).
At the time of meeting people can appear in person, or by phone or web access, either in support of or opposition to any items listed above. You may submit written comments for the purpose of the public meeting before the start of meeting to the Clinton County Planning and Zoning Office, 226 11th St., DeWitt, IA 52742.
Copies of the applications are available for viewing in office at 226 11th Street, DeWitt, by emailing tbarnes@clintoncounty-ia.gov or requesting a copy by calling (563) 659-8149.
