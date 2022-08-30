CLINTON - A Clinton man has been charged with multiple drug offenses.
Nicholas Hayes, 44, is accused of possession of a controlled substance, third offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while barred, habitual offender; no insurance; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
According to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report, Sunday night shortly before midnight two Clinton County deputies saw a vehicle in the 2100 block of 220th Avenue that they knew "to be used and operated" by Hayes.
Knowing Hayes was wanted on a warrant and that he was barred from driving in Iowa, the deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle. A deputy at the scene said that while pulling up to the vehicle he saw the vehicle moving backward in reverse. Hayes exited the vehicle from the driver's seat.
A Jackson County K9 unit was requested and conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. Hayes told deputies there may be meth or marijuana inside the vehicle, according to court documents. Deputies searched the vehicle and found one loaded syringe that was consistent with methamphetamine and later tested positive for methamphetamine, several used syringes, a glass pipe commonly used to smoke illegal substances, and a small plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report. The bag with the methamphetamine weighed approximately 4.8 grams with packaging.
Deputies also located two prescription pill bottles not belonging to Hayes, court documents state. Inside the pill bottles were Meclizine and Sertraline, both available only by prescription.
His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 6. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail, with bond set at $5,000.
