CLINTON — A spike in COVID-19 cases following the Christmas holidays did not materialize, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said Tuesday, and positivity rates are declining.
"In Clinton County, since the 21st we have just had an additional 74 cases, so our numbers have pretty much ... flattened since the beginning of the first of the year," Cullen told the Clinton City Council. "We waited for that spike from the vacation, but we have not seen that."
Hospitalizations, which had been going down, jumped Tuesday to close to 100 in the region, Cullen said. Hospitalizations had been in the 90s, she said.
Genesis had 32 COVID patients hospitalized Monday, and 50 on Tuesday. MercyOne had four, Cullen said.
"But our positivity rate has been steadily going down," Cullen said. "We're at 12% today." Last week, 17% of tests were positive, she said.
Sixty-eight people have died with coronavirus in Clinton County since March, Cullen said. Half of the deaths were people 80 years old or older.
Eagle Point is the only care facility in Clinton County still in outbreak status, Cullen said.
"In Clinton County we have given 2,200 vaccines, and that is to the Phase 1A group, which is your direct healthcare workers, and also your long-term care and your assisted living residents and staff," Cullen said.
The county will begin phase 1B Feb. 1, vaccinating residents age 65 and older and other essential care workers, Cullen said.
Phase 1B is divided into tiers, Cullen said. Tier 1 is first responders, firefighters, police, child welfare workers, school workers and childcare workers. Tier 2 is manufacturing and some people with disabilities.
Tier 3 consists of some state government officials and congregate living residents who were not in Phase 1A. Tier 4 is inspectors with hospitals, long-term care and childcare facilities.
Tier 5 consists of correctional officers and long-term prisoners.
Phase 1B of vaccinations will begin Feb. 1, Cullen said. "If we look at those 65 and older in Clinton County, there's over 9,000 of those individuals. In Tier 1, there is close to 1,700 of those individuals."
As of Tuesday, the county had no vaccines, Cullen said. The county normally finds out on Wednesdays what its allocation will be for the following Monday, she said.
"And so I'm hoping that we will get a nice amount, but the state has warned us that the first two weeks of February, not to expect a lot in," Cullen said.
Public Health is ready to start vaccinating as soon as the vaccines arrive, Cullen said. "We've worked with our local pharmacies, our local providers. We're all ready. We just want that vaccine."
Public Health officials will let people know through social media, the city of Clinton website, the Clinton County website, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce website, the newspaper and other other media when vaccines are available, Cullen said.
