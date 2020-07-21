FULTON, Ill. — Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the Gateway Area, health officials said this week.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whiteside County, Illinois, has had 250 cases and 16 deaths out of 6,071 tests performed since March, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Clinton County has performed 4,424 tests and had 181 cases and 2 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.
Many health officials feared numbers would spike due to the Fourth of July holiday weekend and loose restrictions across state lines. Cory Law, an official with the Whiteside County Health Department, said it is unclear why the numbers are increasing in Whiteside County, but he has noticed that more young people are testing positive.
"We are not confident any firm conclusions can be drawn," Law said. "But if we take a look at numbers you can see we have had a slight increase in cases. This increase is mainly among individuals under 20 and in their 30s and 40s. There was a slight decrease among those in their 50s with people in their 20s and remaining ages remaining stable."
Law said that between June 22 and July 5 Whiteside County had only 12 people under 40 years old test positive. In the same demographic, from July 6 through July 19, 23 positive cases were reported.
Despite the rising numbers, Law said hospitals are better prepared, and the number of deaths is not rising.
"Fortunately, deaths have not been going up, and local hospitals seem well equipped to handle cases requiring hospitalization at this time," Law said.
Law said the initial actions taken when the pandemic first began were to protect vulnerable populations, preserve personal protective equipment, increase testing and contact tracing capability in the hopes of minimizing spread and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Those actions were very successful in Illinois, he said.
That's why the state has not seen the surge in cases like other states, said Law, but people must understand the coronavirus is still living among us.
"COVID-19 is still in our communities, and we ask everyone to continue to work together to protect themselves and those around them by continuing to physically distance and mask when able," Law said. "(People should) avoid touching their face, and wash hands often."
It's imperative, said Law, that people monitor themselves for symptoms, remain home when sick and continue to be aware of who they are around and how often they are attending gatherings.
Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine are an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, Law said.
With school on the horizon and districts trying to determine what is best for them, parents need to talk with their children about the virus, Law said, explaining that they should practice physical distancing, proper hygiene and symptom monitoring.
But the situation is fluid, Law said.
"This is a constantly changing situation. While no one is yet an expert, schools have been ... hard at work in the county and throughout the region to develop great plans. However, these plans still need to be tested to determine exactly what works and what does not," said Law.
"Please be flexible and patient with each other. At the start of the year, we expect things to change often. As a reminder, everyone's goal is to make school a safe, effective learning environment," Law said.
