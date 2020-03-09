CLINTON — Top health officials along with Gov. Kim Reynolds have confirmed that COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, has made its way into Iowa.
"Earlier this afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the state hygienic lab confirmed Iowa's first three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus," Gov. Kim Reynolds said at a press conference Sunday. "What I can share with you now is that three individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus all live in Johnson County and recently were on the same cruise in Egypt. None required hospitalization and are recovering at home in isolation."
One of them is a middle-aged adult, with an age ranging from 41 to 61 years old. The other two are older, between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. Reynolds says the state is ready to test anyone because they have plenty of testing options on hand.
"We have 500 right now,” Reynnolds said. “So we had 250, we got another 250. We're also, as I said earlier, there's great coordination among surrounding states, and we have other resources, but right now we're in fine shape."
The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health also joined the governor at the press conference, explaining there could be other cases of COVID-19 and that Iowans need to protect themselves.
"As of today, we have approved testing for 37 people through the state hygienic laboratory,” Gerd Clabaugh said. “Of those 37, there are the three above mentioned positives, 26 negative tests and eight tests that are pending. We would expect pending tests to be received tomorrow."
Closer to home, health officials from both Scott County and Rock Island County in Illinois held a press conference Monday morning. The message was similar to those of other local officials, expressing the importance of people washing their hands and taking the same precautions they would for the flu.
At this time, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities or any other parts of Eastern Iowa.
In addition to making people feel safe, the state has set up a 24/7 public hotline for Iowans with questions and concerns regarding the virus and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1.
With this case, Iowa joins some of its neighboring states in having the disease. Illinois, Missouri, and Nebraska all have at least one case of COVID-19.
Iowa’s governor says she will hold another press conference Tuesday to give the latest information to the public.
