ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As the Fourth of July weekend comes to a close, health officials are concerned coronavirus cases will rise. In the Gateway Area, and down in the Quad Cities, this is already a reality.
As of Monday, Clinton County reported 112 cases according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of the 112 cases, 38% are in the 18-40 age bracket.
The most notable increase in COVID-19 cases is in the Quad Cities. Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said the region is seeing more younger people test positive for the coronavirus, and it’s important for them to take this seriously.
“This is a novel coronavirus,” Hill said. “We don’t know exactly how it is going to affect people. But we do know people are infectious before their symptoms show up.
“Say someone in their 20s goes out to the bar and catches the virus, and then goes to see their parents in their 60s or their brand-new nephew. They don’t know that they’re sick. That’s why it is so important for people to use discretion,” said Hill.
The Quad Cities area has seen about 20 new cases a day for the last week or so, Hill said.
Though Illinois is in Phase 4 of reopening, the Quad Cities area is going backward, not forward, Hlll said. “The trend we are seeing in the Quad Cities is not a statewide trend. The rest of the state seems to be doing really well.”
Whiteside County health officials say they are concerned as well. Cory Law, an official of the Whiteside County Health Department, said via email that younger people are testing positive at an alarming rate compared to when the pandemic first began.
“From June 22 to July 5, Whiteside County has announced 24 new cases,” Law said. “Of those 24, half ... of them are in individuals younger than 40, with the highest number of new infections (nine) among those in their 50s.”
Law said that younger people typically do not suffer severe illness and death, but that is not always the case. Any increase in cases increases the chance that someone who is high risk may be exposed.
People in the workforce will to become more exposed as well. “As we start to see spikes in younger individuals and those of working age, we can expect to see an increase in outbreaks among employers,” Law said.
“So, we remind employers of the importance of masking, social distancing, and flexible sick time policies to help limit the spread among the workplace.”
Law said the best way to stay safe is to limit the sizes of gatherings and the number personal interactions. This will reduce the chance of exposure and the chance of unintentionally exposing people to COVID-19.
