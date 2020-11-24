CLINTON — The Iowa Governor’s Office is recommending complaints for bars and restaurants not complying with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Nov. 16 proclamation be filed through the Department of Inspections and Appeals website, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said Tuesday.
Last week, Reynolds ordered restaurants and bars statewide must close to the general public at 10 p.m. and not reopen until 6 a.m. the following day. The order is in place until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10.Cullen told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that her office received several complaints regarding the requirement. Clinton County Communications also took several complaints, Cullen added. The Governor’s Office directed Clinton County Health to recommend members of the public file a complaint on the Department of Inspections and Appeals website if they see a violation, Cullen said.
The county also continues to work on vaccination planning, Cullen added. Clinton County Health met with healthcare systems, long-term care providers and city officials, she said. The plan is for healthcare facilities to vaccinate their own employees, Cullen added.
“They’ve signed those agreements along with the long-term care,” Cullen said.
She added she met with the jail contractor for Clinton County. They are also planning to sign the agreement, she said.
“They are planning to sign that agreement so they would be able to do the vaccinations for the inmates that you have there and the employees,” Cullen said. “I don’t know to what extent, if it would be just those employees working in the jail, or if it would be a little more of an opportunity there. But we did have those conversations and we’ll continue all of those conversations as the state keeps us updated on any addition to the timeline.”
Clinton County case numbersCullen said Clinton County numbers are “starting to slow down a little bit.” She noted since her Thursday report, Clinton County had 263 positive cases. This is a lot of cases but not where the county was last week at the same time, she said. There are 1,585 active cases in Clinton County, which indicates there is still a lot of activity out there, Cullen said.
“I would just heed a warning for people with Thanksgiving this week that you’re watching the size of your gathering and being safe and social distancing,” Cullen said. “All of the hygiene measures we’ve put in. Masking up. So just a little caution there as we go into the holiday because we’ve seen some good news with the numbers flattening or slowing down. We don’t want to go into next week and be giving this report and that the numbers are all of the sudden going up a lot.”
Hospitalization numbers are down in the region, Cullen confirmed. As of Monday, the region had 328 hospitalization cases, down from 371 Thursday. MercyOne Hospital maintains about 20 to 22 hospitalizations, Cullen confirmed. Hospitalizations are 77 at Genesis, down from last week when that facility was in the 90s, Cullen added. The numbers continue to be concerning and are something officials need to keep an eye on, Cullen said.
“But at least those numbers are starting to level off a little bit,” Cullen said.
Cullen also noted a drop in the positivity rate in Clinton County. The rate is at 25.6%, down from 28% last week. The Clinton School District and Central DeWitt School district are currently utilizing remote learning, she noted.
Clinton County has reported 38 deaths since the outbreak began in March, Cullen said.
