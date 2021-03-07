CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region will consider a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget at its regular board meeting later this month.
The region board was presented with two budget proposals at Friday's budget work session. The budgets had expenditures of about $9.2 million and $9.7 million.
The board will consider the proposed $9.2 million budget, with additions of about $225,000 for Law Enforcement liaison and about $36,000 for the Peer Warm Line at the regular board meeting later this month. The $9.7 million proposed budget also included funding for transportation to subacute beds and an administrative assistant, which was not included in the proposed $9.2 million budget.
Mental Health Court funding was included in both proposed budgets at $75,000. Mental Health Court is now in three of the five counties in the region, Elam said. They hope to branch out further.
The $75,000 pays for two case managers to work with individuals in Mental Health Court to help them set up housing, medical needs, obtain food stamps and help them find employment, Elam said.
Mental Health Court started in Scott County, Elam said. It has since taken one Clinton individual and two individuals from Muscatine County. It's branching out, Elam said.
"The Court reviews the individuals," Elam said. "They get referrals from the jail, and they'll start making referrals of whether they're appropriate for the Mental Health Court or not. So I think it is available to all five counties.
"And it's a matter of if you think there is someone in your county that's been in your jail for a really long time and there's been repetitive cycles, then maybe we need to have a discussion with the Mental Health Court and say can you guys take a look at this individual," Elam said.
Cedar County Representative Dawn Smith supported providing funding for Mental Health Court since citizens of Cedar and Jackson County also can obtain access to the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.