CLINTON — Residents living in and around Clinton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Church of the Open Door will host this community event Feb. 23 at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• Diabetes risk.
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available. Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
