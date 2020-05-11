CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a man facing two drug charges.
Alexander R. Rettkowski, 31, of Camanche, is charged with two counts of controlled substance violation. One count is a Class B felony. The other count is an aggravated misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 26.
According to the affidavit, at 3:42 p.m. Oct. 28, Clinton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a call regarding a subject transporting methamphetamine and other drugs. The caller provided information that Rettkowski and another man were in a red Jeep Cherokee. The subjects were headed to Charlotte from the Miles area and were in possession of methamphetamine and stolen guns, according to information from a caller.
The affidavit continues that at 3:52 p.m., a deputy located the vehicle, occupied by one male occupant, headed south in the 2200 block of 380th Avenue. The vehicle continued south on 380th Avenue headed toward Low Moor. The deputy continued to follow the vehicle until it pulled into the JT Mart convenience store in Low Moor.
The deputy watched the vehicle while waiting for backup and observed the vehicle park on the north side of JT Mart. Court documents state the deputy saw the subject exit the vehicle and enter JT Mart several times. The deputy also witnessed the subject exit the store with a store clerk. The deputy continued to watch from across the street for about 25 minutes, noting the subject appeared to be nervous and delayed leaving while other customers came and went. The subject also walked in the area of a vehicle belonging to the store clerk.
Two Clinton County sheriff’s deputies and a Clinton Police Department K-9 officer contacted the subject, who was identified as Rettkowski, outside of JT Mart. Rettkowski said the Jeep Cherokee belonged to him and he had just purchased it from a man. The plates on the vehicle were registered to a woman.
Rettkowski denied having guns and drugs in the vehicle. He admitted coming from Miles, adding he had stopped at the address on 380th Avenue to see if it was for rent, despite the residence not advertising it as being for rent. He said he did not know the subjects who lived at the 380th Avenue address.
Rettkowski said there had been marijuana in the vehicle in the past. The K-9 indicated a positive alert for narcotics at the front passenger door, according to court documents. During a search of the vehicle, deputies saw baby clothing and baby wipes and a glass pipe in the center console, which Rettkowski stated was a water bong. A diaper box was located at the rear passenger tire of the clerk’s vehicle. Rettkowski and the clerk both denied ownership.
Security video was collected from a neighboring residence, which captured the area in front of JT Mart. Rettkowski’s Jeep was observed pulling into the JT Mart, parking in front of JT Mart and a single subject exiting the vehicle. The subject appeared to retrieve something from the vehicle and carry an item consistent with the size of the diaper box. The item was carried to the side of the clerk’s vehicle, where the diaper box was located. The subject returned around the front of the vehicle without the item.
The affidavit states a digital scale with white residue, a plastic grocery bag containing several bags of suspected methamphetamine and 6.5 white pills were located inside the diaper box. The pills were identified as clonazepam, a schedule IV controlled substance. The suspected methamphetamine was positively identified as methamphetamine with a combined weight of 24.62 grams. The diaper box was submitted for latent print processing. A palm print, which was located on the diaper box, belonged to a man who was a known associate and friend of Rettkowski, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.