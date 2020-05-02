CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled next week for a Davenport man facing one felony and one misdemeanor charge.
Marquis D. Winston, 29, of Davenport, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class B felony; and one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 5.
According to the affidavit, at 1:32 p.m. April 25, an officer heard another officer call out a reckless driver in the 400 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south. While attempting to locate the reckless driver, the officer saw a man running south in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue South. The man was identified as Winston. He dropped his bags on the sidewalk near the Eighth Avenue South entrance to Walgreens and asked to call his mother. Winston pulled his phone from his pocket and fled south through the Walgreen's parking lot. Winston then went around Walgreens and ran north across Eighth Avenue South.
The affidavit states Winston fell while fleeing in the parking lot of Hop N Shop. Winston resisted the officers' attempt to secure him in handcuffs by tensing up and pulling his arms away. Winston was eventually secured in handcuffs. Dispatchers informed officers that Winston was wanted on two out-of-county warrants. While searching Winston, an officer found an empty plastic bag in his pocket. Winston was placed in the squad vehicle. An officer secured the bags Winston dropped and found a small bag filled with a clear and white, crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to court records. The officer found three additional empty plastic bags, gloves and a knife in Winston's bag, the documents state. The plastic bag that was filled with a clear and white crystal-like substance weighed over 6 grams with packaging. Winston was subsequently transported to the Clinton County Jail.
