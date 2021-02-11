CLINTON — Heart attack survivor Molli Parker recommends not waiting to go to the emergency room if experiencing heart attack symptoms.
Parker had a heart attack in September. She was 61 years old at the time of her heart attack. Parker was never in pain but was experiencing chest pressure from about 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., she said. She projects she was in the emergency room by midnight, she added.
“They determined I was having a heart attack at that time,” Parker said. “And went to the cath lab and had one stent put in. And I was in a room by 2:30. So all within 2.5 hours everything was done. And I never had any pain throughout anything.”
Parker went to the emergency room late on a Thursday and was released on the follow Saturday, she said. She never felt bad or felt anything before the heart attack, she said. She had no signs of a heart attack before experiencing chest pressure, she said.
Parker decided to go to the emergency room due to the chest pressure and her family history with heart disease, she said.
“My dad had a heart attack when he was in his 70s and my mom had a heart attack actually when she was having her first chemo treatment,“ Parker said. “But mine was nothing like theirs. I went in because the chest pressure was not going away and we do probably have the heart disease in our family.“
Since her heart attack, Parker is on more medication than she was previously, she said. She tried to start walking more than she did before, which is more challenging because of the winter weather, she said. She has also started cardiac rehab.
Cardiac rehab was briefly stopped in mid-November due to the coronavirus but started up again last week, Parker said. She attends cardiac rehab three days a week for 45 minutes to an hour.
“When I first started, there were four of us,” Parker said. “Now there’s six. And they have to spread us out because of COVID and of course you wear masks. Myself, I do the treadmill and I do this other machine called the NuStep. Everybody’s different on what they do for their exercise there.”
Parker believes her family history and knowledge of certain heart attack symptoms both played a role in her deciding to go to the emergency room back in September, she said. She was not going to try to stay home and wait it out until the morning, she said. She cautioned just because someone is not in pain, they could still be experiencing a heart attack.
“I wasn’t in pain but that was still a heart attack,” Parker said. “It doesn’t mean you have to have pain to have a heart attack.“
