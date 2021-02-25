CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton offers cardiac rehab to assist individuals who have recently had a heart-related event.
MercyOne treats patients who have had heart issues, including stents, bypass and valve replacements, Cardiac Services nurse Loretta Strait said. They also see some patients with heart failure in which the ejection fraction is low, she added. The patients are referred from doctors at MercyOne or other locations, including the University of Iowa and Genesis, she added.
“At the beginning, I do an intake and I sit down with them for an hour, hour and a half,” Strait said. “And we kind of go over what their symptoms were before they had their procedure. What they had done and then we kind of go through any other history and then eating. If they’re diabetic, we kind of go through all of that. Any exercise that they do at home before this. Any equipment they have available so we can work on a plan.”
The point is for patients to start at the cardiac rehab program and later be able to do exercises at home after they graduate from the program, she added.
The individuals’ suppression and anxiety level are monitored during the session, certified cardiographic technician Robin Mattke said.
“We try to make it as a whole well-being,” Mattke said. “Make them better. Give them information, education.”
When COVID-19 started, the program changed and there was not as many group classes, Strait said. They are now getting back into group education, she said.
The program is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Each patient is booked for an hour time slot. Six different classes are offered throughout the day, Strait said. The classes are offered for a maximum of 12 weeks. Some individuals do not need the maximum 36 sessions over the 12-week period, she said. The sessions include both education and exercise.
“It’s really a half hour’s worth of exercise,” Strait said. “We keep them on the monitor. We do a cool down to kind of do our education.”
There is a time schedule when they would like each patient to consistently come to class, Mattke said. However, if an individual has a conflict, they can come to another session at a different time that day, she added.
Many people who have a heart-related issue are coming in with no history of heart problems, Strait noted. They are going to the catheterization lab and a few days later, they go home, she said. Little time is spent on the needs for diet change and exercise, she stated. Many of them are afraid to do anything, she added.
“That’s a big one is they’re afraid to do anything,” Strait said. “So through rehab, we teach them that your heart looks good. We’re watching it. You can do this. We can build that muscle back up. It just kind of gives them a little education on looking at the labels and how to eat. Just stuff that they really don’t maybe think about before all of this but it really is a life change that they need to look at.”
The class participants are being monitored while they exercise, Mattke said. There are skilled people watching their heart rhythm, she added.
Every 30 days, reports are sent to the participants’ doctors, Strait said. The doctor then decides if the patient should continue with the program. Once the individual reaches 36 sessions, they are graduated from the program, Strait said. If something else comes up, the individual can be referred again to the program and they can start the process over, she added.
