Editor’s Note: February is American Heart Month. Each Thursday throughout the month, the Clinton Herald will publish feature stories about those who have survived cardiac events as well as ways that readers can improve their own cardiovascular health. This is the first story in our series.
CLINTON — Medical technology has advanced, but exercise and eating habits still control heart health, cardiologist Saadi Albaghdadi said.
Albaghdadi studied medicine in Baghdad, but has worked in Clinton for 40 years. In recent years he’s seen advancements in medical technology that change the environment and who can be treated, he said.
Older patients who aren’t eligible for surgery can now be treated for heart structural disease with valve treatment administered through the femoral artery.
Internal defibrillators can fix abnormal heart rhythm.
Even prevention has improved as the medical community gains knowledge, Albaghdadi explained.
Still, lifestyle changes that include weight reduction, exercise, a low-cholesterol diet and periodic stress testing are the best ways to keep the heart healthy.
“The basic principal of lifestyle change still applies,” Albaghdadi said. “Lifestyle change is a must.”
The main heart issues are still heart attack, blockages and arterialsclerosis, Albaghdadi said.
In the case of heart attacks, “some people don’t even make it to the hospital,” even with an ambulance’s quick response time.
But most people do have warning, Albaghdadi said. Warning signs of a heart attack include discomfort in the chest, arms and shoulder and neck. A feeling similar to indigestion or feeling weak and sweaty can signal a heart attack.
It’s true that if you have heart trouble you may still have indigestion, said Albaghdadi, but seeking medical attention would be a good idea “if you have indigestion in the middle of the chest, [and] you haven’t eaten something that would explain that.”
“If in doubt, I think it should be looked at,” Albaghdadi said.
Regular screening can help prevent a heart attack. People should have regular stress tests after age 50, and should check cholesterol, be tested for diabetes and stop smoking.
Primary physicians usually handle those services, said Albaghdadi. “I think these are important things to look into.”
Heart disease is a human disease, Albaghdadi said. While it usually affects older patients, young people can suffer from heart disease too.
“None of us are immune,” said Albaghdadi.
Family history, gender and age, are all factors in heart health. “People who don’t have risk factors are rarely showing up,” Albaghdadi said.
“The majority of the people that you see with hardening of the arteries have multiple of risks,” Albaghdadi said.
A dietitian can help people understand what foods are good for heart health, said Albaghdadi. In general, he tells his patients to avoid cheese, bread and fried foods and to keep their weight down.
Patients should always consult their physicians, not the internet, for health advice, Albaghdadi said. Recently people have heard that taking an aspirin a day does not prevent heart attacks.
“Aspirin is still appropriate for some people,” said Albaghdadi. “There’s enough problems in medicine,” he said. Patients need accurate information.
“We should do a better job in educating the patient,” said Albaghdadi. “With education, there is a lot to be gained.”
