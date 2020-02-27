Editor’s Note: February is American Heart Month. Each Thursday throughout the month, the Clinton Herald has published feature stories about those who have survived cardiac events as well as ways that readers can improve their own cardiovascular health. This is the fourth and final story in our series.
CLINTON — In September 2018, David Sievers did what he often did during the summer at his Miles home — he mowed his lawn.
Sievers felt good. He drank plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Afterward, he sat on the deck while his wife made iced tea. “I was really hot and sweating. And then I got really hotter.”
Sievers felt pain in his chest, his arms and jaw. He had a headache. In other words, Sievers said, he had all the typical symptoms of a heart attack. “A perfect storm, so to speak. And then it just hit me.”
The Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center therapist had had several angioplasties, so he knew the drill. His wife called the ambulance, and Sievers took a ride to MercyOne. Dr. Saadi Albaghdadi took Sievers to the cardiac catheterization lab and inserted three stents.
“One [blockage] he didn’t want to tackle,” Sievers said. It was at a bend in the artery. Sievers was airlifted to Iowa City, and a stent was inserted by doctors there.
Sievers was 43 when he started having angioplasty, he said during an interview earlier this month. He’d had several episodes during which he experienced shortness of breath. Albaghdadi had told him that scar tissue from the stents will cause arteries to block up again near the stents. That’s what happened in September 2018, Sievers said. He was 65 at the time.
Heart disease runs in Sievers’s family which puts him at risk for the disease. His mother died of pulmonary edema at the age of 52, and his dad had a heart attack at 60.
“I remember I was in my upper teens,” Sievers said. “He was very limited what he could do. Now they encourage you to get back to your normal routine.”
If today’s technology had existed when his parents had their heart issues, they’d have lived longer, Sievers said.
Following surgery, Sievers spent several weeks in MercyOne’s cardiac rehab unit. “[It] makes you accountable,” Sievers said.
Prior to his heart attack, Sievers was active, but he didn’t exercise regularly, he said. He played golf. He played with his grandsons.
“I didn’t really have a strict regimen of exercise until after the heart attack.”
Sievers saw Albaghdadi a couple of times a year, and the doctor always encouraged him to exercise.
With the help of the cardiac rehab staff, Sievers adopted a healthier diet after his heart attack. “I was raised on a farm,” Sievers said. He liked meat and potatoes and gravy and dessert every day. “We called it ‘good food,’” he said. It was a typical North American diet.
He also snacked on foods such as potato chips.
At the end of his first stretch in cardiac rehab in 2018, Sievers began the Prevent T2 diabetes class at MercyOne. It’s a total picture of how to be more healthy, Sievers said.
Guided by trained lifestyle coaches, participants of Prevent T2 learn skills to help them lose weight, become more physically active and manage stress.
Sievers learned to eat more plant-based foods, more fiber, less cholesterol and fewer sweets during the yearlong class. Having classmates made Sievers accountable for his behavior, he said, and the instructors, April Barsema and Andrea Barnett, were encouraging without being pushy.
During his 36 cardiac rehab sessions, Sievers met with a dietitian. “That kind of kick-started me into eating better.” He eats “a lot of oatmeal, a lot of fruit, a lot of whole grain cereal.”
In September 2019, Sievers had three more stents put in. He didn’t have a heart attack that time, he said. He simply felt tired.
Sievers went through cardiac rehab a second time. “Everyone associated with cardiac rehab has been excellent,” he said. The unit is lead by Exercise Physiologist Amy Alton-Stonebrook and Cardiac Rehab Nurse Laura Norman.
“I was in the 8 a.m. group because I worked,” Sievers said. “There’s a lot of humor in there. It’s a comfortable place to be. It’s a very welcoming [place]. … Which is good, because you have to be there.”
