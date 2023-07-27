HEAT ALERT: Clinton County Administration Building open as cooling center

CLINTON – The Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, will be available as a public cooling center during regular business hours through Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from today through 9 p.m. Friday.
Clinton County policy allows for the Clinton County Administration Building to open as a cooling center during its regular business hours when an excessive heat warning is issued. Any members of the public in need of a place to cool off can use the building’s cafeteria through 4:30 p.m. each day. The building opens at 8 a.m.
Those needing assistance outside of those hours are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). That number is answered 24 hours a day.
Clinton County Emergency Management recommends that if you have neighbors who are elderly or have medical issues, to check on them periodically to ensure they can keep cool.
The American Red Cross advises people to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and replacing salt and minerals with snacks or a sports drink.
The Red Cross also recommends the following:
• If your home does not have air conditioning, go to your predesignated cool location.
• Wear lightweight, loose clothing and take cool showers or baths.
• Limit your outdoor activity. If you must work outdoors, schedule tasks earlier or later in the day.
