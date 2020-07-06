CLINTON — Forecasters say the Gateway Area is under a high-pressure system that is not going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures will continue to rise, and so will the humidity.
Timothy Gunkel, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in the Quad Cities, said the hot weather is here to stay, but not to excessive heat levels.
“The ridge is staying in place right now in the Central United States,” Gunkel said Monday. “That is bringing warm air up to our area.
“Along with that, it is kind of humid as well. This is going to make it feel a lot more hotter. For the next few days, we will see temperatures up in the 90s,” Gunkel said.
Heat indices will remain below the advisory level, according to Gunkel. Typically the National Weather Service will issue excessive heat watches or warnings if high temperatures and/or heat indices are 100 degrees or higher for a certain period of time.
Yes, it will be warm through the workweek, Gunkel said, but not quite that hot.
“We will see heat indices near 100 degrees, but mostly in the mid- to upper- 90s across the area,” Gunkel said.
As the sun continues to beam down, the chances of rain are slim to none. Nevertheless, with the heating of the day and a swamp-like atmosphere, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible and could bring short-term relief to the summertime heat, Gunkel said.
“Severe weather seems to be on the low side. If we do have some storms that may fire up, they could bring some heavy downpours and strong winds, but again the severe threat is low.”
Weather forecasters are predicting the hottest day of the week to be Wednesday. The high is expected to be 95 degrees in Clinton with sunny skies.
Rain is on the way later in the week, said Gunkel. Both Thursday’s and Friday’s forecasts lean towards showers and thunderstorms after which a cool-down is expected.
“By next week it seems like it is going to cool down a little bit,” Gunkel said. “That could be a stretch because it is summer so it’s still going to be in the mid-80s, but compared to right now, when temperatures are in the 90s and it feels like up to 100, it’s going to feel like a little bit of a relief.”
