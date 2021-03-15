flags outside church

Winds whip the flags at First Methodist Church on South Third Street in Clinton during a winter storm Monday. The National Weather Service warned that the storm would bring ice and 3-7 inches of snow to eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Winona Whitaker/Clinton Herald

DES MOINES (AP) — Heavy snow blanketed much of northern Iowa Monday, snarling traffic and closing schools and services, as a late winter storm moves through the region.

Online reports issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation showed snow and ice covering roads in north-central Iowa and partially covering roads for much of the rest of the northern half of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for three dozen counties in Iowa's northern half and a winter weather advisory for several more counties in the region. Some areas were expected to see up to 8 inches of snow by late Monday afternoon, the weather service said.

Winds with gusts up to 35 mph drastically cut visibility, making travel dangerous, the service reported.

