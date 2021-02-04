CLINTON — A steady rain turned to heavy snow Thursday morning in Clinton, as predicted by the National Weather Service.
Snow covered streets quickly, and with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees, roads became slushy and slick.
During the heaviest snowfall, visibility was low. Vehicles moved slowly, sometimes sliding when they attempted to start or stop at traffic lights.
Public and private snowplows cleared parking lots and streets.
Residents again brought out snow shovels and cleared walks, adding to snow piles that were already high. Tracy Terrock shoveled her way from her home, across North Third Street and down the street to her daughter's house.
Early Thursday afternoon, Clinton police stopped along Lincoln Way to aid a motorist who had slid into a guardrail.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulations was expected to be 2-4 inches.
Wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour were predicted.
As the clouds cleared Thursday night, temperatures were expected to fall to around 5 degrees. Winds of 15-25 miles per hour would create wind chill values as low as -10.
Highs are expected to remain in the single digits through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
