CLINTON — Free shingles are available for Clinton County homes that suffered roof damage during August’s derecho, Clinton Regional Development Corporation said this week.
East Central Intergovernmental Association and the Iowa Council of Governments are offering new, high-quality shingles through national foundation Good360.
Only roofs that were damaged by the derecho are eligible for the shingles. The shingles must be used for rehab and not for new construction. A local contractor must install the shingles.
Labor and materials other than shingles must be paid for by the homeowner. Shingles must be picked up by the contractor from a warehouse in Clinton and must be installed on the house within 14 days of pick-up.
ECIA does not have control over the color of shingles offered in the program.
Anyone who needs the shingles or has questions regarding the program should contact ECIA at shingles@ecia.org and provide a name, address, phone number and square footage of the roof.
The program is limited to Clinton County residents and their primary residences only, CRDC said. Shingles will be provided free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.