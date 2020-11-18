During a normal holiday season, family and friends would be gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving. Typically, a table would be groaning under the weight of food, prepared by you or provided at a potluck gathering, allowing everyone to pick and choose among the holiday offerings.
However, it is 2020, so what should be normal about this season?
We can probably remove the uncertainty of the U.S. elections, sort of. We will have a new occupant in the White House and a divided Congress. The outcome may not be ideal for legislation but gridlock is good for corporate profits. Any major changes in taxation, expenditures or regulation would seem to have fallen to the floor for the family per to pick through.
There was no blue wave but rather a narrowing of margins in both houses of Congress. For any legislative action to occur, compromise will be the order of the day. The first casualty, besides the turkey, will be a supplemental support bill. Congress failed to get this over the line before the election. Post-election, each party is dealing with different intra-party factions. It is likely it will take longer and be far less generous in order to get a majority to the table.
The virus did not go anywhere with the change in the calendar. Large portions of the country are dealing with surging infections and hospitalizations. News of possible vaccines provided a shot in the arm for stock markets, posting a significant rally on the news of viable vaccines. It was good news but many analysts do not see widespread vaccination until the end of the first quarter 2021 at the earliest. The adding of restrictions by various local governments has increased the risk of another round of layoffs or business shutdowns.
The labor market trends have continued to move in the right direction, unemployment for October decreasing to 6.9%, but the pace has been slowing relative to the pronounced pace of the spring improvement. Initial claims for unemployment insurance reinforce these trends, a gradual decline but the pace slowing going into the fall. But the number of initial jobless claims remain elevated, higher than anything seen in past downturns. The labor force participation rate, at 61.7%, is deeply depressed. Leaving the labor force is an action taken by those discouraged about their prospects.
In October, the share of unemployed for 27 weeks or longer increased to 32.5%, compared to pre-pandemic rates of around 20%. Most states end unemployment insurance eligibility after 26 weeks. A number of legislative actions taken to provide income support will expire at the end of December. Without an extension, more than 13 million people will lose this support.
Consumer confidence declined slightly in October versus September, reflecting some of these concerns. However, consumers continue to shop, with spending continuing to exceed personal income, drawing from an elevated savings rate that had jumped last spring in the wake of shutdowns. This trend will be crucial as we are entering the holiday shopping season and many retailers are dependent on the seasonal sales to make their year.
The Federal Reserve remains on hold. The Fed has held to its policy of low rates for a long period as an effort to stimulate the economy. The Fed’s actions are attempting to increase inflation to a target of 2%, but we have a way to go before we cross that bridge. The latest consumer price indices for October were unchanged from September. Consumers may find little change in the price of cranberries from last year, but the concern is that if prices remain flat, why would consumers spend money now when the same goods will cost about the same in a week, a month or a year from now. A little inflation could help boost current consumer spending and increase the production of replacement of those goods.
Even though the elections are mostly over, there may be plenty to argue about over dessert, virtual or otherwise. Congress failed to pass a full year’s budget for the year beginning on October 1, instead, passing a resolution to fund government functions until mid-December. With a lame duck Congress left to keep the government open, there will plenty to discuss.
It is my hope that each of you have more of family, friends, and affection than of discussion and debate. Blame the differences on 2020 and hope for its rapid completion.
