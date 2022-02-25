The U.S. unemployment rate fell from 6.7% in December 2020 to 3.9% in December 2021, marking the biggest one-year improvement in history.
While many workers took advantage of this rebound in the job market, companies have been struggling with labor shortages. A lack of workers has snarled supply chains, resulted in delayed and cancelled product orders, left working parents without access to child care, upended air travel and forced many businesses to shorten hours or close understaffed locations. A recent spike in outbreaks from the omicron variant worsened the situation.
Unpredictable demand shifts have exposed pre-existing mismatches between the knowledge and skills of available workers and the tasks for which they are needed. But the number of available jobs is also running above the number of unemployed job seekers.
Employers reported 10.6 million job openings on the last business day of November 2021, even though there were 6.8 million unemployed persons in November and 6.3 million in December. Covid may have kicked off a severe labor shortage, but longer-term demographic trends are partly to blame.
At the onset of the pandemic, the labor force participation rate (the percentage of Americans age 16 and older who are working or actively looking for work), plummeted from 63.4% in February 2020 to a record low of 60.2% in April 2020. By December 2021, the rate had recovered only partially to 61.9%. About 2.3 million people have dropped out of the workforce entirely since the pandemic began.
The Baby Boom generation (born 1946-1964) is very large, and birthrates have declined in recent decades. The labor force has been aging and shrinking and retirees’ share of the U.S. population has been growing, some of which may have been accelerated by the pandemic. By one estimate, there were 2.4 million “excess retirements” due to Covid.
It’s estimated that declining immigration may have removed as many as 2 million potential workers from the labor pool. Net migration to the U.S. has dropped steadily each year, from a peak of 1.05 million in 2016 to 247,000 in 2021, due in part to travel restrictions.
In December 2021, about 1.1 million people reported that the pandemic has prevented them from seeking work. This subset of missing workers includes those who still have child-care challenges or health concerns, including those who are contending with long-Covid symptoms.
On a positive note, pandemic relief measures helped many households strengthen their finances. Trillions of dollars in excess savings were accumulated thanks to stimulus payments, student loan pauses, and reduced spending while most people were stuck at home during 2020. This extra money gave many workers the breathing room to rethink their careers and care for children or elderly parents, instead of working.
U.S. workers quit their jobs at record rates in 2021, in many cases to join new employers offering higher pay, lucrative benefits, better working conditions, or more flexibility, such as the option to work remotely.
Intense competition for workers drove wages up 4.7% for the year ending December 2021. Shortages have been more acute for lower-paying, in-person jobs, resulting in larger wage increases for workers in the leisure and hospitality, transportation and warehousing, and retail industries.
Workers only benefit when wage gains outpace inflation, because it cuts into their buying power. Unfortunately, real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, dropped as prices spiked in 2021.
The Consumer Price Index rose 7% in 2021, the highest annual rate in 40 years, as many businesses passed higher labor costs on to customers. In December, the Federal Open Market Committee voted to speed up the tapering of the Fed’s bond-buying program, setting the stage to raise interest rates more aggressively in response to inflation.
The dilemma for Fed officials is that they don’t want to raise interest rates too fast and risk cooling the economy if labor shortages and other supply-chain issues fade in time. But they must also be ready to act if it looks as though wage increases could fuel a dreaded wage-price inflationary spiral.
Labor shortages are the number one external factor that U.S. CEOs think will have the greatest impact on their businesses in 2022. Rising inflation followed closely in second place. In the coming months, some sidelined workers could seek employment when their savings are depleted or after their pandemic-related worries subside. Higher wages might also help draw some early retirees and stay-at-home parents back into the workforce.
However, labor force participation may never return to pre-pandemic levels, which means employers might need to change their hiring practices. It’s possible that automation will also help fill the gap. Even so, it remains to be seen whether technology investments can boost productivity enough to offset a smaller workforce and maintain economic growth.
