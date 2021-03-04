For those of you that have completed your tax return, you might be looking for some planning tips for 2021.
For those of you looking for a tax break and have a philanthropic streak, you have an interest in the Endow Iowa Tax Credit. This provides you with the ability to make donations to benefit Iowa charities and also to receive a tax credit. The Endow Iowa Tax Credit program was created in 2003 by the Iowa Legislature to enhance the quality of life in Iowa through increased philanthropic activity and to encourage new investments to existing community foundations. This program provides a state tax credit to those making contributions to a permanently endowed fund at a qualified community foundation or affiliate organization. The taxpayer can receive a tax credit equal to 25% of the amount of their contribution.
To be eligible for this program and receive the tax credit, your charitable gift must be contributed to an endowed fund benefiting a non-profit or charitable cause in Iowa and made to a qualified community foundation or affiliate in Iowa. There are two such affiliates in Clinton County – River Bluff Community Foundation and the Lincolnway Community Foundation – and one in Jackson County, Community Foundation of Jackson County. The gift is made by an individual, couple, business, corporation, partnership, S corporation or LLC or it is made by an estate or trust electing to have the income taxed to an individual.
The donor also has to have an income tax liability in the state of Iowa, basically limiting the credit to an Iowa taxpayer. The credit can be applied to personal income tax, tax on corporations, or taxes paid by eligible estates or trusts. The credit is 25% of the amount of the eligible contribution with a maximum annual credit of $300,000 per taxpayer and $600,000 per couple. The credits are not transferable or refundable credits.
To provide an example, an individual makes a $1,000 contribution to an eligible endowed fund at a qualified community foundation during 2021. The community foundation completes an application for the donor to sign and include their social security number. The community foundation submits the application to the state of Iowa, who awards the credit, in this case 25% of the contribution. The state of Iowa informs the taxpayer of the credit awarded. When the taxpayer does their 2021 tax return, they compute their Iowa income tax liability and then apply the credit, in this example reducing their tax liability by $250 ($1,000 x 25%). The taxpayer can also claim a charitable contribution as an itemized deduction on their federal income tax return, but subject to a reduction of the deduction by the value of the state tax credit received, or, in this example, a deduction of $750 ($1,000 – $250). The federal limitations on all itemized deduction continues to apply.
The Endow Iowa Tax Credit is awarded on a first-come basis. Each year the Iowa Legislature allocates a total amount of credits to be awarded. If the tax credit funds allocated by the Iowa Legislature have been exhausted when your application is approved, you will be placed on the waiting list for a tax credit in the following calendar/tax year. Any tax credit in excess of the taxpayer’s tax liability for the tax year may be credited to the tax liability for the following five years or until depleted, whichever occurs first. Tax credits cannot be carried back to tax years prior to the year of award.
For additional information, you may want to contact your local community foundation or affiliate. Each taxpayer should seek independent advice from a tax professional based on his or her individual circumstances. To the extent this material concerns tax matters, it is not intended or written to be used by a taxpayer for purposes of avoiding penalties that may be imposed by law.
