CLINTON — A Clinton man who pleaded guilty to four felony counts and violating the terms of probation has been ordered to serve two consecutive sentences of up to 10 years in prison each.
Murray D. Henricks Jr., 24, 266 18th Place, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony; two counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. He was also sentenced for violation of probation.
District Court Judge John Telleen ordered Henricks to serve up to 10 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each of the two counts of second-degree theft and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. Telleen ordered Henricks to pay over $4,200 in restitution. One $1,370 fine and three $1,025 fines were all suspended.
Henricks also stipulated to violation of probation. Telleen ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years that was originally suspended be imposed. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to the 10-year sentence for the one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
One count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; were dismissed.
According to the affidavit related to the charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, at 2 p.m. Aug. 26, 2020, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of purported crystal methamphetamine from Henricks utilizing a confidential source. The confidential source arrived at Henricks’ address and spoke with Henricks on the phone. Henricks told the confidential source he would send a woman out with the purported methamphetamine. Whitney Joslin exchanged purported methamphetamine and United States currency with the confidential source.
The purported methamphetamine was sent to the Iowa Department of Criminalistics Laboratory for testing. The substance tested positive for the presumptive presence of methamphetamine and weighed about 9.03 grams, the affidavit says.
Joslin was sentenced last week on one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert suspended a 10-year sentence and placed Joslin on supervised probation for three years. She was ordered to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from using illegal substances and subject herself to random urinalysis as conditions of probation.
