DES MOINES – The Clinton Herald has been honored with 11 awards in the 2022 Iowa Better Newspaper Contest.
Presentations were made Thursday to winners of the Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the Oklahoma Press Association. Approximately 2,500 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation.
Clinton Herald Editor Charlene Bielema received a first-place award in the Best Podcast category. The podcast, titled "Sawmill Stories", features the history of Clinton in a roundtable discussion between Bielema, Clinton Sawmill Museum Director Matt Parbs, Clinton Sawmill Museum Assistant Director Morgan Pannell and Gateway History Club founder Gregg Obren.
The Clinton Herald also was named a first-place winner in the categories of Best Use of Social Media and Best Advertising Idea For a Community Promotion or Event.
The Herald received second-place honors for Best Editorial Pages and Best Newspaper Marketing.
Third-place honors went to the Herald for Best Sports Story, Beau Troutman; Best Feature Page; Total Newspaper Design; Best Use of Graphics; Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance or Other Professional Service; and Best Ad Featuring Miscellaneous.
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald was named the Iowa Newspaper Association 2022 "Newspaper of the Year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.