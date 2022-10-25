CLINTON – Give Thanks, Give Food, Give Hope – six words that capture the goal of our food drive to help feed our community.
This year marks the 14th annual food drive in which our community will donate to help local food banks prepare for the holidays. Each year this drive puts food in the hands of thousands of families in Clinton, Camanche and Fulton, Illinois, area. We are proud to help the Victory Center, Benevolent Society, Gateway Area Community Center, Camanche and Fulton food banks.
In the coming weeks you will have the chance to donate at 24 local businesses that have stepped up to support this community event. These sponsors are community leaders, owners and managers of large and small business that have come together to support this important initiative. We are grateful for their support.
The Herald will publish on every media platform – print, digital and social – to inform you of the needs faced by these food networks that work tirelessly to feed our community all year long and especially during the holiday season.
We will also have tent events at sponsor locations that will give additional opportunity to donate. Every donation counts! One can of soup, one box of cereal or one dollar: It all matters and makes a difference.
Sponsors and drop-off locations:
• Aegis Credit Union, 1200 N. Second St, Clinton.
• Bickford’s Hometown Store, 1714 Hanover Ave., Clinton.
• Central Bank – Illinois, 1404 14th Ave., Fulton.
• Clinton 8 Theatre, 2340 Valley W. Court, Clinton.
• Clausen Trucking & Warehousing, 2100 S. 21st St., Suite A, Clinton.
• Clinton National Bank, Main Branch, 235 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Clinton National Bank, Lyons Branch, 1912 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Clinton National Bank, Lincoln Way Branch, 2350 Lincoln Way, Clinton.
• Clover Hills Appliance, 1601 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Don’s Jewelry, 200 Main Ave., Clinton.
• DuTrac Community Credit Union, 2900 S. 25th St., Suite A, Clinton.
• Fareway, 1350 11th St. NW, Clinton.
• First Gateway Credit Union, 1504 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Pizza Ranch, 1347 11th St. NW, Clinton.
• Prairie Hills Clinton, 1701 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
• Sloan Implement, 18390 Waller Road, Fulton.
• Stockyard Bar & Grill, 4324 Main St., Andover.
• Sweetheart Bakery, 241 Main Ave., Clinton.
• That One Place, 1626 12th Ave. South, Clinton.
• The Alverno, 849 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
• Turner Appliance, 317 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton.
• Zirkelbach Home Appliances, 225 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
ServPro, in Clinton, and MercyOne Clinton Medical Center also are sponsors, but are not drop-off locations.
On behalf of the Herald, the sponsors and most importantly, the food banks… Thank you!
