FULTON, Ill. – The Early American Crafters will welcome the public to experience the past, in 11 buildings at Heritage Canyon, on Saturday, May 7, during the city’s annual Dutch Days festival.
The canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St., Fulton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 per a adult; $1 for school-age children; and free for pre-kindergarteners. Park downtown and ride the free trolley, provided by the city of Fulton, to the canyon.
Saturday offers a quilt talk and display, cooking and baking in two buildings and the log cabin, three metal workers and a wood carver and wood block printing. Sit in the Canyon Church for a musical tribute to songs from 1840-1870, performed on piccolo and flute.
For more enjoyment, climb the canyon trails, cross the swinging bridge over a ravine, and walk across the covered bridge. Take photos of the gazebo, apple orchard, millpond, and Mississippi River.
Next door to Heritage Canyon, visit Andresen Nature Center during the same times. The center offers stimulating activities for children, water bottle rocket launches, taxidermy, prairie activities, and 2,000 new bees in the viewing hive.
