CLINTON — Hero BX has purchased additional land in Clinton’s Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park for expansion of the facility.
A national, privately-held company headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, Hero BX purchased an existing biofuel facility at the rail park in September 2018, the Clinton Regional Development Corp. said this week.
Hero has since invested several million dollars to upgrade the facility and put it in shape to produce fuel from local and regional raw materials.
The additional 3.3 acres will be used for a planned expansion, CRDC said. Hero BX Iowa employs nearly 30 local full-time workers and provides income for dozens of skilled workers from local and regional contractors who are doing the retrofit.
Chris Peterson, President of Hero BX, jumped at the chance to purchase more property adjacent to its existing facility, according to CRDC. Hero’s project has been slowed due to the downturn in the biodiesel business and to the COVID pandemic, but the company plans to put the newly retrofitted plant into production in the coming weeks, CRDC said.
