CLINTON — Under a sunny sky Wednesday, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and local dignitaries crowded around Clinton’s Freedom Rock on Riverview Drive.
Among them, placed front and center, was Clinton’s own Henry Langrehr and his wife, Arlene, and their family members. As photos were snapped and well wishes given, Langrehr’s gaze was directed overhead to a lamp post across the street.
Secured to it was a newly unfurled banner featuring a photo of Langrehr as a young man serving in World War II. Text that reads “Specialist Henry Langrehr, U.S. Army, Veterans of Foreign Wars” is laid out below the photo. And at the top, large white letters spell out “Hometown Heroes”, the name given to the banner project that will line several Clinton streets with the faces of veterans, those who are in the military, health care workers, and first responders with ties to the area.
The Hometown Heroes project is a cooperative effort between the City of Clinton’s Hometown Pride Committee, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Clinton Alliance, the Lyons Business & Professional Association and AMVETS, said Downtown Clinton Alliance Director Karen Rowell.
The cost of a banner is $225 for a two-year commitment between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The banner will be given to the sponsor at the conclusion of the two years. The sponsor’s name also is listed at the bottom of the banner. There are two ways to sign up to sponsor: Call the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 242-5702 or use the link at the top of the Chamber website at www.clintonia.com.
So far, about 30 banners are in the works, but there is room for many, many more, Rowell said. The completed banners are in the process of being hung on Riverview Drive, Fifth Avenue South, Main Avenue and Third Street.
“As you drive across Clinton you’ll be able to see all these Hometown Heroes depicted on these banners. We have several of them here today,” Andy Sokolovich, a Chamber Ambassador and an Air Force veteran, told the crowd.
Describing the project as “an amazing program,” Sokolovich said it is a great fit locally because per capita, Clinton County has more veterans than any other county in the state of Iowa.
Sokolovich, who is the Clinton Regional Development Corporation’s vice president of economic development, also mentioned the success that Home Base Iowa has had in Clinton County, and through which the CRDC incentivizes veterans to move to Clinton County. The program has been offered locally since 2017.
“This is a veteran-centric community, we’re very proud of those who have served. So what better program than this to put a cherry on top,” he said.
Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke, a U.S. Army veteran, said the idea for the banner program surfaced about two years ago when he, his wife and Rowell were traveling and saw it in another community.
“This is just one way for our community to say thank you,” Brooke said.
