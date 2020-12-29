CLINTON — Once life goes back to normal, Clinton High School football coach Nate Herrig hopes masks become a thing of the past for one specific reason.
“Hopefully the masks kind of go away, because that made it difficult to coach on a Friday night when I’m trying to yell at a kid,” Herrig said, joking.
Herrig completed his first year as coach of the River Kings during the pandemic. Clinton finished 0-7 and began the season with a Week 1 bye.
“We’re very appreciative that we had the chance to play,” Herrig said. “I remember when we got the call (about COVID) — I coach softball early in the summer, and we didn’t know how things were going to progress, and then they hadn’t decided what they were going to do with football.
“We got that call mid-June and they said, ‘Hey, you’re going to have X number of days.’ I met with Andy (Eberhart) and Mr. (Gary) DeLacy about, ‘What is our plan moving forward?’”
Herrig, athletic director Andy Eberhart and superintendent Gary DeLacy got to work on rescheduling, putting together a summer schedule and getting a hold of athletes shortly after announcements on football came out from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
“It was an interesting first year, but I’ll tell you what, it was a lot of fun and we learned a lot and we’re glad we got to play,” Herrig said. “Football’s one of those things where you don’t get to put the pads back on when the season’s done. It was good for these seniors to get that opportunity to be able to do that, be able to play and enjoy their senior season.”
It wasn’t always easy navigating through the uncertain waters of the pandemic.
“It was a lot of work,” Herrig said. “It was fun work. We have a good group of guys that all got along together. We hung out outside football when we could. We worked so well together that it helped, but the things you get into coaching with that I remember as a player, I liked communicating with my coaches and being around those guys.
“You just couldn’t do a lot of those things anymore this fall.”
Clinton resorted to watching film in a spread-out theater instead of a classroom and assigning certain spots on the field where each player could keep their belongings. The team sanitized equipment every 15-20 minutes and washed shoulder pads after each practice. In addition, they made seating charts for the team buses and hauled equipment in trailers.
“There was so much focus on the sanitation and the safety aspect that it took away from the football aspect, but that was good because we had the opportunity to play,” Herrig said. “The kids had a chance to play. That’s the biggest thing that I want everyone to take away from this — no matter what, the kids got to play.”
The football staff all took an equal role in divvying up new, COVID-related tasks.
“We tried to do things together, just like we preached to our kids: ‘We’re in this together,’” Herrig said. “Coaches are in this just as much as the kids. We all had to do our part so everybody could continue to play and continue to coach.”
By doing their part, the River Kings were able to get a full season in relatively unaffected.
They looked at each passing moment as an opportunity.
“They took it in stride,” Herrig said of the players. “It was a teachable moment for everybody. They were happy to play, because there was a lot of time — they sat from the end of the boys state tournament the first week in March, we’re going into spring break and boom — they shut it all down.”
The players knew the season could’ve ended at any moment.
“We tried to get the kids focused on, ‘You’ve got to live in the moment,’ because you had teams that got shut down for a week, you had teams get shut down for two weeks — you never knew what was going to happen,” Herrig said. “The season got over and my kids got quarantined. I was stuck home with my four little girls, and then others started getting quarantined, and it just kind of snowballed from there.
“I’m glad they took it week-by-week and stayed in it, continued to work and continued to get better. They rolled with the punches and were just happy to play.”
The 2020 football season showed Herrig the importance of communication, something he plans to keep going strong heading into year two.
“It became even more apparent with everything that was going on,” Herrig said. “I had to go talk to Alex Caldwell, who’s our head sophomore coach, right at the beginning of practice. It was like, ‘Hey so and so’s quarantined this week, he was in close contact, they’re getting tested, we’ve got to see how this goes.’
“Everybody had to be on the same page.”
Herrig suspects that next season, even if COVID isn’t as big of a problem, some things will carry over regardless, such as breaks during the game, an extra minute between quarters and regular sanitation.
“Hopefully normal is back to what we remember it as,” Herrig said. “I’m sure there are some things that will carry over. Just being around the guys, being able to get in a group and talk in a classroom instead of talking to them in the theater — just being together as team, working out as a team and doing all of those things that we’ve done.”
