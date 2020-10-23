CLINTON — Tired of selling cookies and pizza, the Clinton High School band and choir found a new way to raise money.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, the high school’s Yourd Gym will become a mattress showroom. The band and choir will receive a portion of the profits from the one-day-only mattress sale.
Custom Fundraising Solutions heads up the sale. “They’ll even admit it sounds crazy,” CHS Band Director Josh Hahn said this week.
CFS began its mattress fundraiser in 2005 in Cleveland, Ohio, according to a flier advertising the event. “They work with sports teams, a lot of bands and choirs across the state of Iowa, Hahn said. “They have found that people need mattresses.”
Prices are competitive, and the company offers delivery, said Hahn. “It’s not just a mattress [sold] out of the back of the truck.”
“The greatest part too is, they do a lot of the work,” Hahn said. Residents look over the mattresses, place orders, and the mattresses are made and delivered in about two weeks.
“The company takes care of everything, so it’s easy for us that way,” said Hahn.
Most band and chorus students are in other activities as well, he said. “It seems like they’re always selling something.” The mattress sale is different.
“We’re not selling door to door,” said Hahn. “They’re just tired of the cookies and the pizza and everything.”
Sales aren’t the only money-raiser, Hahn said. CFS gives the band and choir $25 for each person who comes in to look at mattresses.
According to CFS, more than 30 mattress styles will be displayed in all sizes, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors will be available as well.
Brands include Simmons Beautyrest and Therapedic and come with factory warranties.
If buyers want to avoid the delivery fee, they can pick up the mattresses at the school during scheduled times.
The band will use its share of the money to replace worn instruments, said Hahn.”We replaced probably a third of them so far. We’d love to keep replacing them.”
Tubas cost $6,000 a piece, Hahn said.
CFS says it has helped schools raise more than $40 million in one-day mattress sales.
“I know it sounds crazy,” said Hahn, “but come take a look at it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.