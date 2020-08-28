CLINTON — Last week, Otto Weispfenning became the first Clinton High School welding student to enter an apprenticeship with a Clinton company.
J. T. Cullen signed Weispfenning last week to work for J. T. Cullen during his senior year. Weispfenning will earn a certificate that will put him at the top of the list for any job he applies for, said Michl Peters, Operations manager for J. T. Cullen.
CHS launched its welding apprenticeship program last year to give students a route to a good job without the traditional college education. Weispfenning is the first student to reach the signing phase of the program, the District said.
J. T. Cullen was one of several companies interested in the CHS welding apprenticeship. As the District started up the program, Cullen met with students and parents to get students interested in the program, said Peters.
“The good thing for us is to be able to kind of give back to the community and to help a student develop his career here,” Peters said last week. “[To] show them there are good careers here in the area that can pay a good wage.”
When Weispfenning completes his training with J. T. Cullen, “Obviously he would have the experience that we would need,” Peters said. But if Weispfenning chooses to look for work with another company, he’ll be at the top of the list.
At J. T. Cullen, Weispfenning will be working on a variety of projects that require welding and custom steel fabrication,” said Peters.
“He’ll be able to work alongside peers, supervisors, myself, quality manager, group leaders and peers,” said Peters. “He’s going to get a lot of experience working with a bunch of different people.”
Weispfenning began welding courses at Clinton High School under Ted Lamb a couple of years ago.
“I just really like welding,” said Weispfenning, “and I’ve been doing it since I started high school, pretty much. When I took my first welding class, I enjoyed it.”
Weispfenning decided he should earn a living doing what he likes to do. “[This] is a good way to get my foot in the door.”
Before he could work outside class, Weispfenning had to learn several welds. “You go online, and we have a Google Classroom that has all the welds that you have to complete for the class,” said Weispfenning.
“Once you complete the worksheet, they let you go out and practice it until you become proficient in that weld, and then you turn it in.”
In order to qualify for the job, Weispfenning had to complete certain welds and submit to an interview. The process started in the middle of last year, Weispfenning said, and was sidetracked by COVID.
CHS and local businesses partnered for the apprenticeship program in an effort to show students that they can find good-paying jobs without leaving town.
“I love Clinton, honestly,” said Weispfenning. “I think it’s a really nice town, and I love living here. So I really hope I can live here and have a really nice job in the future.
“It’s been pretty fun these last couple of days,” Weispfennig said. He’s glad he can earn money welding rather than having to take a job at a fast food restaurant as many high-schoolers do.
“I have a passion for welding, and not for serving hamburgers,” Weispfenning said.
From 6 a.m. to noon, Weispfenning works at J. T. Cullen while earning school credit. Right now he’s practicing welds and taking weld tests, he said.
“We’re excited to have this opportunity,” said Peters. “Hopefully we’ll be able to continue this with more high schools in the area and with more students as well.”
