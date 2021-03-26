CLINTON — After giving up many traditional events in 2020, area high schools are determined to have prom this year.
“It takes a lot of planning and foreknowledge,” River Bend School District Superintendent Darryl Hogue said this week, but until March 9, the district had no direction from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Illinois still limited events to 50 people.
“Planning a prom in our high school was not going to be feasible,” said Hogue. So parents began planning an off-site prom, removing the school from the equation.
Fulton High is considering a spring dance, Principal Bob Gosch said Thursday, but the prom is not associated with the school and will have its own rules, determined by the parents who are planning it.
The district planned to contact the health department this week to seek guidance about homecoming and other end-of-year school events, said Hogue. “We have to go to our health department and seek approval,” he said.
Illinois announced a bridge between Phase 4 and Phase 5 last week, which increases the number of people allowed at outdoor recreational events from 50 to 100 in a group. Multiple groups are allowed, according to guidelines.
The bridge will begin when 70% of residents aged 65 and older have been vaccinated. When 50% of residents 16 and older have been vaccinated, Phase 5 will be implemented, removing capacity limits altogether.
Clinton High School is still working through details for the annual junior-senior dance, said Superintendent Gary DeLacy. “We’re in the planning stages.”
The tentative date for prom is May 29, but the location was still undecided early this week.
“We have some time,” said DeLacy. “We’ll see where the [COVID] positivity rate and things are.”
DeLacy is encouraged that vaccines will be available in Iowa in mid-April for anyone over the age of 16. Most prom-goers would be eligible for the vaccine before the dance.
Students will be required to wear face coverings, DeLacy said, but not to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Clinton High School’s prom is usually in May, DeLacy said, but it’s usually a little earlier than what the school is planning this year.
“There are many things to consider regarding the possibility of having a prom or not,” said Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker. “At this time a final decision hasn’t been made.”
“We are planning to hold a prom this spring, but we are in the process of finalizing the date and details,” said Stephanie Burke, prom adviser for Prince of Peace.
