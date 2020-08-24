STERLING, Ill. — A motorcyclist led Whiteside County deputies on a high-speed chase over the weekend, the sheriff’s department said Monday.
Deputies attempted to stop Greg Bollman, 46 of Sterling, for speeding near Lynn Boulevard and Route 40 about 10:42 p.m. Saturday.
Bollman didn’t stop for deputies, drove south through the Kroger’s parking lot and turned west onto West 23rd Street at speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone, officials said.
Near the intersection with Griswold Avenue, Bollman laid the bike down and flipped over the bike. A deputy approached to give aid, but Bollman attempted to flee on the motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s department.
A deputy tased Bollman, who then crashed into the side of the deputy’s squad car.
Bollman fled to a wooded area where he was later apprehended, officials said.
Bollman was evaluated by CGH emergency medical services, refused treatment and was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, where deputies charged him with driving while his license was revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, two counts of speeding, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful use of registration and resisting a police officer causing injury.
The deputy received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
